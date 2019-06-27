Rosie O'Donnell, Bradley Whitford slam Donny Deutsch for saying Elizabeth Warren will never beat Trump

Donny Deutsch said he doesn't think Elizabeth Warren can beat Donald Trump — and people aren't happy with his assessment. (Photo: Getty Images)

Donny Deutsch, the ad exec turned political pundit, said during MSNBC’s commentary following the Democratic debate on Wednesday that he doesn’t think Elizabeth Warren — or any other of the hopefuls onstage last night — could beat Trump in 2020. Now, he’s taking heat for the comment.

Leading off with, “Don’t shoot the messenger,” the host of the network’s Saturday Night Politics with Donny Deutsch said, "If we're honest with ourselves and we look hard at ourselves, I think a lot of people agree with me. I also think when you can label somebody a socialist, 57 percent of this country thinks that word is un-American. I'm not saying it's fair. When he [Trump] can blanket Elizabeth Warren as a socialist and he's onstage with her, the Democrats lose."

Behold Donny Deutsch and Lawrence O'Donnell engage in quite the cage match after Donny says he didn't see ANYONE in tonight's #DemDebate that could beat @realDonaldTrump right now pic.twitter.com/5yDGBU9p1c — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 27, 2019

Lawrence O’Donnell, who was also on the panel, disagreed immediately.

"Let's just identify this for what it is: pure guesswork a year-and-a-half away," the Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell said. "And so it has, and Donny I say this respectfully, zero value... It's a wild guess, there's no science in it, there's nothing in it. You can put any name you want in the wild guess you just made and it doesn't make it true."

The men went back and forth with Deutsch standing behind his statement, "It's understanding human behavior. And I guarantee you 90 percent of our audience agrees with me... I'm understanding Donald Trump – the way he's connecting with this country and the strength he exudes.”

Deutsch’s comments are now the subject of much debate with many celebrities — including Rosie O’Donnell and The West Wing alum Bradley Whitford — strongly disagreeing.

O’Donnell, who sported a Warren T-shirt on the red carpet earlier this week, wrote that Deutsch was flat “wrong” and that the Massachusetts senator “has it in her to shut Trump down.”

well @DonnyDeutsch - you are wrong - elizabeth has it in her to shut trump down - america is onto him - biden is not the person to save democracy- warren is #warren2020 #msnbc — ROSIE (@Rosie) June 27, 2019

Whitford called out Deutsch’s “smug dismissal” of Warren — and pointed out the similarities in Trump and Deutsch’s backgrounds — born rich in Queens, worked for dad, attended Wharton Business School.

Thank you @Lawrence for challenging @DonnyDeutsch’s smug dismissal of @SenWarren. I might be wrong, but a Queens rich kid who went to Wharton because of his father’s success might not be the guy we want to take notes from right now. — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) June 27, 2019

Yvette Nicole Brown wrote that Deutsch “declaring (as if it’s fact nonetheless) that” Warren “can’t beat a corrupt, racist, serial rapist says everything you need to know about dudes like him in America. They always think they alone have the answer. They’re wrong.”

More importantly having someone like @DonnyDeutsch declaring (as if it’s fact nonetheless) that @ewarren can’t beat a corrupt, racist, serial rapist says everything you need to know about dudes like him in America. They always think they alone have the answer. They’re wrong. https://t.co/SPVX4Fl93K — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) June 27, 2019

Here are some other reactions — with several people calling him sexist.

Donny Deutsch claims to understand the real America but the man owns a multi-million dollar six-story home in New York City and sold his property in the Hamptons for $30 million. https://t.co/8D7Vqc8r5w — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) June 27, 2019

Good for @Lawrence for calling out @DonnyDeutsch who has the political sense (and knowledge) of an Upper East Side retired advertising executive.



Which means he has no sense and knowledge other than what hears and repeats on TV. https://t.co/oKnGNT1SJT — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 27, 2019

Let's be clear, when Donny Deutsch angrily says Warren wouldn't do well because we need a "stronger strength" on the debate stage with Trump, he means "a man."



Calling these dog whistles for what they are. — Summer Brennan 🌈👠 (@summerbrennan) June 27, 2019