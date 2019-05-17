Rosanna Arquette reveals she had 'a couple of abortions': 'I'm not going to play the shame game'

Rosanna Arquette has long been using her voice to empower women — and is doing it again as states push to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Pulp Fiction actress, 59, shared on Twitter that she is among the one in four women who have had an abortion. “I’ve had a couple of abortions in my life,” she wrote. While they were “very sad, hard and painful,” they were her choice and she was “lucky to have good care.” She said no one can take that right from a woman — and if they do, “Women will vote you out.”

I’ve had a couple of abortions in my life. It was my decision and Each time it was very sad ,hard and painful .But It was my choice and I was lucky to have good care. no one has the right to take away a women’s right to choose what’s best for her.

Women will vote you out . — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) May 16, 2019

Arquette, who also directs, wrote in a subsequent tweet that her decisions were “no one’s business,” but said she was speaking out because she isn’t going to “play the shame game.”

It’s no ones business but I’m not going to play the shame game so there it is. — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) May 16, 2019

She had previously responded to Busy Philipps’s call for women to share their abortion stories with the #YouKnowMe hashtag, which quickly went viral, but she didn’t elaborate.

Arquette was applauded for speaking out.

We love you for sharing your experiences here ❤️. We will make this right again. WE WILL NOT GO BACK ✊🏽 — Rogue Capt Janeway ✨∑✨ (@CaptJaneway2017) May 16, 2019

Thank you for that beautiful honesty Rosanna. It’s women like you who lead us all. So much love. ❤️ — 𝙼𝙾𝚃𝙷𝙴𝚁 𝙾𝙵 𝙼𝙰𝚂𝚃𝙸𝙵𝙵𝚂 (@ponyspaws) May 16, 2019

No one can judge another. Thank you for sharing and being a powerful voice during these troubled times. ❤️ — Andrea Marie (@DaniPayson) May 17, 2019

Actresses Minka Kelly, Jameela Jamil, Milla Jovovich, Keke Palmer and Miranda July are some other women who have shared their stories in recent days.

Arquette was awarded — along with her sister Patricia Arquette — in March by Visionary Women for her work empowering women.

Arquette was one of the first women to publicly speak out against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. She said that her career suffered after she rejected him.

