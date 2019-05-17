    Rosanna Arquette reveals she had 'a couple of abortions': 'I'm not going to play the shame game'

    Suzy Byrne
    Editor, Yahoo Entertainment

    Rosanna Arquette has long been using her voice to empower women — and is doing it again as states push to overturn Roe v. Wade.

    The Pulp Fiction actress, 59, shared on Twitter that she is among the one in four women who have had an abortion. “I’ve had a couple of abortions in my life,” she wrote. While they were “very sad, hard and painful,” they were her choice and she was “lucky to have good care.” She said no one can take that right from a woman — and if they do, “Women will vote you out.”

    Arquette, who also directs, wrote in a subsequent tweet that her decisions were “no one’s business,” but said she was speaking out because she isn’t going to “play the shame game.”

    She had previously responded to Busy Philipps’s call for women to share their abortion stories with the #YouKnowMe hashtag, which quickly went viral, but she didn’t elaborate.

    Arquette was applauded for speaking out.

    Actresses Minka KellyJameela JamilMilla Jovovich, Keke Palmer and Miranda July are some other women who have shared their stories in recent days.

    Arquette was awarded — along with her sister Patricia Arquette — in March by Visionary Women for her work empowering women.

    Arquette was one of the first women to publicly speak out against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. She said that her career suffered after she rejected him.

    Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

    Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.