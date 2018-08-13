The Rock, John Cena, and other WWE stars: Then and now

It feels like just yesterday, we were watching our favorite WWE wrestlers rock it out in cage matches and beat one another senseless. But many of them have graduated from their days in the ring and are off to new endeavors. Ever wonder what happened to Kane, Catus Jack, and Ivory? Luckily, we’ve got answers. Here’s where five of our favorite WWE stars are today.

Glenn Jacobs went by Kane in the WWE, where he was a three-time world champion. He got the name in the 1990s, playing the fire-obsessed half-brother of the Undertaker, aka wrestler Mark William Calaway.





In 2017, the Royal Rumble match record holder announced that he was running for mayor of Tennessee’s third-largest county, Knox. Following in the footsteps of wrestler Jesse “the Body” Ventura, who was elected governor of Minnesota in 1998, he won.

“WWE is always going to be part of me, and hopefully I’ll always be part of it. I haven’t ruled out making special appearances every now and then. My main priority is being mayor, of course,” Jacobs told Rolling Stone.

You probably already know that Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson has had a fruitful post-WWE career. After some small television roles in the late 1990s, Johnson found his first lead film role in The Scorpion King in 2002 — and it wouldn’t be his last.

Most recently, the Rock has starred in The Fast and Furious franchise, HBO show Ballers, and summer flicks like Baywatch, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Skyscraper. He also just happens to hold the world record for the most selfies taken in three minutes — 105, during the premiere of San Andreas in London in 2015 — and he does a lot of charity work.





John Cena had a bunch of WWE personas back in the day. But the Doctor of Thuganomics and the Prototype has left his wrestling and rapping days behind. Nowadays he’s making his name on the silver screen. He has starred in Amy Schumer’s Trainwreck, Sisters, Daddy’s Home, and Bumblebee: The Movie. Cena currently hosts American Grit on Fox.

And like the Rock, he also holds a major record. He has granted the most Make-a-Wish Foundation wishes in history — more than 500! When it comes to granting wishes, Cena makes sure to clear his calendar.

“I just drop everything. If I can offer a fantastic experience, I’ll be first in line to do my part,” Cena told ESPN. Now that’s a record holder we can get behind.





Lisa Moretti, also known as Ivory, first found national exposure on an indie wrestling circuit. You might recognize the name. She performed as Tina Ferrari with the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling – GLOW! Since the Netflix show came out, she has given interviews supporting the women’s wrestling revolution. And in April, she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.





Mick Foley is a wrestler turned color commentator. After retiring from the WWE, the four-time world champion got to book writing. Now he’s a New York Times bestselling author, well known for his ongoing set of memoirs and children’s books. His fifth autobiography, Saint Mick, was released in 2017.





Whether they are starring in movies or running a city, we love getting to see our WWE stars succeed.

