Robert De Niro celebrates Ruth Bader Ginsburg, tears into Donald Trump: 'A criminal who will stop at nothing to win'

Like so many Americans, Robert De Niro is grieving the loss of trailblazing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at the age of 87.

“She was a great American, period,” the Raging Bull and Goodfellas screen great, 77, told Yahoo Entertainment during a recent exclusive interview (watch above). “It only adds to the problem, and the situation now that she has passed, unfortunately. People like her are far and few between.”

Unfortunately it has been impossible to disassociate the death of American icon, embraced as “The Notorious RBG,” with a now-vacant seat on the Supreme Court that will be bitterly contested by partisan representatives of a deeply divided country.

After paying respects to Ginsburg, then, De Niro quickly pivoted to his prime target of ire the past four years: President Donald Trump.

“[He’s] a criminal who will stop at nothing [and] do anything to win,” De Niro told us. “We have to win it. Everybody has to join. We have to speak out and win this fight, period. We can’t let this go further. If [he gets] another four years, we’re into fascism, American-style, period.”

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - SEPTEMBER 19: President Donald Trump addresses a crowd at the Fayetteville Regional Airport on September 19, 2020 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Thousands of people joined to hear the president during the Make America Great Again campaign rally. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images) More