Roald Dahl: New stories based on author's characters to be published

Roald Dahl's books include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The BFG and Matilda [Getty Images]

BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James is among the writers who have been commissioned to create new spin-off stories inspired by Roald Dahl's most famous characters.

James and his former newsreader Chris Smith have written The Twits Next Door, based on Dahl's 1980 novel The Twits.

Smith and James said the opportunity to write a new story based on Dahl's characters was "too good to resist".

The announcement follows Netflix's purchase of the rights to Dahl's children's books in 2021.

The streaming giant now owns the Roald Dahl Story Company, giving them ultimate control of what happens to Dahl's stories in publishing, as well as TV and film.

The latest move comes as publishers and TV and film companies look to capitalise on existing intellectual property - characters and stories already loved by the public.

Radio 1 DJ Greg James and newsreader Chris Smith are known for children's book series Kid Normal [Getty Images]

Radio 1 breakfast host James and Smith are already well known for their popular children's book series Kid Normal.

In a joint statement, they said: "To be offered the opportunity to write a story starring the most revolting and hilarious pair of his famous characters was exciting, a little bit frightening and certainly too good to resist.

"We've had such a great time playing with The Twits."

Their story will see a new family called the Lovelies move in next door to The Twits, prompting the Twits to hatch a plan to rid themselves of their horribly nice new neighbours.

TV presenter Konnie Huq has contributed to the new short story collection, Charlie and the Christmas Factory [BBC]

Elsewhere, TV presenter Konnie Huq, The Last Leg comedian Adam Hills and author Adam Kay will contribute to a short story collection, Charlie and the Christmas Factory.

Publisher Puffin and The Roald Dahl Story Company said the new books were intended to complement and bring new readers to Dahl's original stories.

They said the new festive short stories would explore "why Matilda is worried about being on the naughty list" and "what happens when, years after the creation of his original marvellous medicine, George's granddaughter Gigi decides to make her own".

The titular story, meanwhile, will explore how Willy Wonka protege Charlie plans to celebrate Christmas at the chocolate factory.

The stories and authors in the short story collection include:

Adam Hills (The Enormous Crocodile)

Adam Kay (George's Marvellous Medicine)

Ben Bailey-Smith (James and The Giant Peach)

Elle McNicoll (Matilda)

Greg James and Chris Smith (The Twits)

Hannah Gold (Fantastic Mr Fox)

Konnie Huq (Danny the Champion of the World)

Nadia Shireen (The BFG)

Nathan Bryon (The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me)

Pamela Butchart (The Witches)

Sally Rippin (The Magic Finger)

Sibéal Pounder (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

The collection will be illustrated by artist Rikin Parekh, who said working on the stories had been "an absolute privilege and a lot of fun".

Harriet Murphy, director of publishing at the Roald Dahl Story Company said the contemporary authors would be "using their own voice" rather than looking to imitate Dahl with their stories.

The Twits Next Door will be published in August, Charlie and the Christmas Factory will hit shelves in December.

A new series of picture book versions of Dahl's Revolting Rhymes, accompanied by new illustrations by Adam Larkum, will also be released from May.

Timothée Chalamet starred in Wonka, a recently released prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory [Reuters]

In recent years, Dahl's books have been adapted for the stage and screen, including the recent Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet.

The Roald Dahl Story Company has been developing spin-off games, stage shows and other live experiences from the author's characters and stories.

Born in Wales, Dahl worked as a fighter pilot in World War Two and then as a diplomat, before turning his hand to writing novels, short stories, poems and film scripts.

Throughout the 1960s, 70s and 80s, He became known for best-selling children's books - many of which were later turned into films.

The writer, who died aged 74 in 1990, has sold 300 million books around the world, printed in 65 languages.

In 2020, Dahl's family apologised for anti-Semitic comments made by the author in interviews in 1983 and 1990.