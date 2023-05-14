Riley Keough pays tribute to 'loving mama' Lisa Marie Presley on first Mother's Day since her death

Riley Keough is spending her first Mother's Day without mom Lisa Marie Presley (pictured in 2017). (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Riley Keough is marking her first Mother's Day without mom Lisa Marie Presley. Presley, the only child of rock icon Elvis Presley, died on Jan. 12, less than a month away from her 55th birthday.

Though the Daisy Jones & the Six star, 33, has made few public statements about her mother's sudden death, she took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute.

"Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for," Keough, 33, captioned a Presley holding her as a baby alongside Danny Keough, the actress's father and Presley's first husband. The former couple, married from 1988 to 1994, were also parents to Keough's younger brother, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020 at age 27.

The post drew approval from the likes of Kate Hudson, Lindsay Lohan and Cary Elwes.

Keough is herself spending Mother's Day as a mom, possibly for the first time. At Presley's memorial service it was revealed that the actress and husband Ben Smith-Petersen welcomed a daughter last year. The couple have not revealed any details about their daughter's birth, and have not posted any photos about her on social media.

Smith-Petersen read a statement on behalf of Keough at the Graceland-set memorial service, in which the Girlfriend Experience star shared how Presley was a loving mother to her four children, including 14-year-old twin girls, Finley and Harper, from her fourth marriage to Michael Lockwood.

"I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," Smith-Petersen read aloud to mourners, quoting Keough. "Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I'm a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart."

Presley's death, which left assets including Graceland to Keough, appears to have complicated the actress's relationship with her maternal grandmother, Priscilla Presley, however. The two are reportedly in a dispute after the Presley matriarch filed a challenge to the amendment stipulating that Keough would become a trustee in the event of her mother's death.