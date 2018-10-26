Report: Man sues Elvis Presley's Graceland for hurting his marriage

Elvis Presley has brought many couples together with his romantic songs, but not this time. Hans-Peter Gauch, of Switzerland, has reportedly claimed in a lawsuit that his visit to Presley’s famous Graceland estate hurt his marriage.

He’s reportedly seeking $75,000 from the Presley estate and the hotel.

According to the Blast, Gauch and his daughter were staying at the Guest House at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., in October 2017, when the fire alarm went off loudly near his right ear. They tried to leave the room to escape the alarm, but the elevators were not working. He said the color of the walls — a deep red — made it difficult to tell if there was an emergency exit sign. They were stuck with the alarm, until it shut off after about 30 minutes.

“Once the fire alarm was no longer sounding, Mr. Gauch noticed the presence of a significant whistling noise in both of his ears,” according to the lawsuit. “He had to go to the emergency department of a local hospital where they determined he had ‘Tinnitus’ which is a condition involving the perception of noise which is considered to be a problematic issue that can cause ‘severe and debilitating’ symptoms.”

In addition to experiencing “severe, permanent and debilitating bodily injury to his hearing ability,” Gauch said in the lawsuit that his marriage has been affected.

He allegedly “suffers the loss of enjoyment of physical activities he used to enjoy in life with his wife.” Gauch said his sleeping patterns have changed, because he now has to take medication in order to fall asleep. The meds have caused “irritability and mood swings” that have resulted in him moving out of the home he shares with his wife.

Gauch also stated in his lawsuit that he can’t “carry on a conversation without great distortion” since his visit to Graceland.

The former home of Presley, where he died on Aug. 16, 1977, welcomes more than 500,000 visitors annually, according to its website.

Graceland did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: