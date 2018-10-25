Meet Camille Kostek, the model girlfriend of Rob Gronkowski who just landed a spread in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

It’s not often that NFL star Rob Gronkowski is overshadowed.

The New England Patriots tight end’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, managed to just that this week though. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced Wednesday that Kostek is going to Kangaroo Island off South Australia to model for the annual issue.

The 26-year-old Connecticut native, who’s dated Gronk since 2015, is not yet a household name.

Here’s what we know about her so far — you know, besides the fact that she looks amazing in a swimsuit.

She’s a former Patriots cheerleader, but she swears that’s not how she met Gronkowski.

Kostek joined the squad in 2013, but told Fox News that she was introduced to her beau after she left in 2015.

“It’s completely frowned upon,” Kostek said about the prospect of cheerleaders dating players. “When you make the team, you’re completely two separate entities. Although you’re a Patriots cheerleader, you are not one team. As cheerleaders, we would be removed, cut from the team.”

Well, they obviously hit it off. Despite a February 2017 report from TMZ that the two were not dating, they appeared to be a couple soon afterward.

She’s worked hard to be in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

A dancer since she was 3, Kostek has said that she’s always wanted to be featured in the magazine. In 2018, she was photographed for it as part of a model search. She’s a full-on SI Rookie in the 2019 edition.

She sweat more than a little to achieve her goal, with at least a little help from Gronkowski.

Of course, the NFL star is proud of her, and he said so, in his own unique way.

“It feels just unreal to say my girl is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model,” he told the magazine. “It’s just unreal the work she’s been putting in and the workouts she’s been doing to stay in shape … to keep the booty juicy! She’s always been putting in the work and always the time, and she definitely deserves it.”

She hopes to be a role model.

The model studied communications at Eastern Connecticut State University in her home state, and, during her time as a Patriots cheerleader, she was often selected as the squad spokesperson for interviews. Being role model is something she continues to value.

“I was a dancer, so I always loved watching girls perform and dance and just always looked up to them and their bodies,” she told SI in February 2018. “I remember loving looking at J.Lo because she had a set of hips. And I think that’s what so cool about this day and age is that you do have that reach. Being an older sister and having been a young woman, it’s super cool for these women to reach out and share their insecurities or something that they want advice on and kind of being able to be their inspiration. That’s like the most fulfilling thing to ever hear.”

