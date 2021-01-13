Rebel Wilson opens up about being kidnapped in Mozambique: ‘I was very good in the crisis’

Rebel Wilson revealed that she was once kidnapped during a trip to Mozambique.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 40, shared her story for the first time with Sky One’s Ant Middleton during an episode of “Straight Talking” when asked about the most fearful situation she had been in. “There was one time in Africa where I got kidnapped,” she told him.

Rebel Wilson opens up about being kidnapped in Africa. (Photo: Getty Images)

Wilson explained that she was on a cattle truck with a group of women when men “with the big guns” in another truck pulled up alongside them.

“[They] were like, ‘You've got to get off your truck,’” she recalled. “They took us to this house in the middle of nowhere.”

Although the Australian actress didn’t give details on who she was with, she did say that she was the “team leader.”

“I feel like I was very good in the crisis,” she explained. “They sat us down. I said, ‘Everybody link arms,’ I'm petrified in the night they might want to take one of the girls or something. Luckily, we weren't harmed.”

The next day, the women were released.

“They came and said, ‘Oh, your truck is ready now you can go — go, go,’ you know. So we just didn't ask any questions, we got back on that truck and just got back out of there and then crossed the South African border a few hours later,” Wilson continued. “I think maybe those guys used us to smuggle illegal things in the bottom of the truck.”

Wilson didn’t disclose when the incident took place, however, the scare hasn’t seemed to stop the star from traveling or living her best life in 2020.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to Wilson’s rep for comment.

