Christina Anstead reveals new Maya Angelou-inspired tattoo following divorce: 'Still I rise'

Kerry Justich
·2 min read
Christina Anstead revealed her new tattoo on Instagram. (Photo: Getty Images)
Christina Anstead revealed her new tattoo on Instagram. (Photo: Getty Images)

Christina Anstead is turning to the words of Maya Angelou to start 2021 on the right foot, leaving the “crap” of 2020 behind including her divorce from Ant Anstead.

The Flip or Flop star revealed a new tattoo on Tuesday with an Instagram post of the words “still I rise,” going down her spine. She captioned the post with more from Angelou’s poem, best known for its message of liberation and survival drawing from the activist’s experience as a Black woman growing up in the Jim Crow South. For Anstead, the message likely resonated after her difficult year.

“2020 definitely is not at all what I imagined it to be – not even close – but I also think there are soooo many lessons in all of this madness,” she wrote in a November Instagram post, reflecting on the year that she divorced the father of her one-year-old son Hudson while continuing to co-parent daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with ex Tarek El Moussa and his fiancé Heather Rae Young. “Spiritual healing has been my passion for years so I’m looking forward to diving in deep. Despite a lot of crap there have been some really magical times.”

Anstead also posted in December with an update on how she and her children were spending the end of the year “Grounded and closing out this year with gratitude for new opportunities and adventures,” she wrote on social media.

Now, with the reveal of her tattoo, fans of Anstead are showing the mother-of-three their support as she moves forward.

“You're a strong woman,” one commenter wrote, “may the universe open doors your heart yearns for.”

Another said, “Beautiful and inspiring. Just like you.”

