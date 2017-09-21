Rascally James Corden wreaks havoc in exclusive 'Peter Rabbit' trailer

2018 marks the 125th birthday of Beatrix Potter’s vegetable-jacking bunny, Peter Rabbit, who made his first appearance in an 1893 letter the author sent to a friend’s 5-year-old son. And Sony Pictures Animation is celebrating Peter’s quasquicentennial with an all-new feature film featuring such A-list voices as James Corden, Margot Robbie, Daisy Ridley, and Elizabeth Debicki. Check out the film’s first full-length trailer, premiering exclusively on Yahoo Entertainment, for proof that Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail’s brother hasn’t gotten any less naughty in his old age. (Watch the clip above.)

Directed by Easy A‘s Will Gluck, the new Peter Rabbit — which hops into theaters on Feb. 9 — possesses a distinctly 21st century attitude and sense of humor. For example, the present-day Peter (voiced by Corden) and his forest pals even throw a raucous house party in the humble abode of Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson). Fortunately for them, this McGregor doesn’t seem capable of pursuing the interlopers with a rake; as evidenced in the trailer, he’s more of a screamer than a fighter.

Check out two first-look movie stills of Peter and his siblings.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Peter Rabbit, the mischievous and adventurous hero who has captivated generations of readers, now takes on the starring role of his own irreverent, contemporary comedy with attitude. In the film, Peter’s feud with Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) escalates to greater heights than ever before as they rival for the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover who lives next door (Rose Byrne). James Corden voices the character of Peter with playful spirit and wild charm, with Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, and Daisy Ridley performing the voice roles of the triplets, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail.

