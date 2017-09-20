'Tomb Raider': Alicia Vikander turns action hero in first trailer for franchise reboot

Move over, Angelina Jolie, there’s a new Lara Croft in town. Alicia Vikander is breaking out her mad Tomb Raider-ing skills in the first trailer for the rebooted film franchise focusing on the iconic video-game heroine.

Vikander, whose personal treasure trove includes an Oscar for last year’s The Danish Girl (and, presumably, several flower bulbs from her bout with Tulip Fever), adroitly handles every peril the trailer throws at her. We see Lara 2.0, in her requisite wardrobe, tearing through a jungle, loosing arrows, firing an automatic weapon, diving into a raging river, and dodging booby traps while raiding the titular tomb. Her reason for all this Indiana Jonesing? To hunt for clues about the mysterious disappearance of father, himself a renowned explorer. Watch the clip above for all the action.

Helmed by Norwegian director Roar Uthaug (whose résumé includes 2015’s disaster-movie import The Wave) has promised to stick to the latest video-game incarnation of Lara Croft, whose backstory — and body proportions — has been tweaked in recent years.

Lara Croft as she appears in Rise of the Tomb Raider video game (Photo: Square Enix)

That means the new film won’t have any connective tissue to the two Jolie-fronted endeavors, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) and Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003).

Angelina Jolie and her short-shorts starred in 2001's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. (Photo: Everett)

The Vikander-powered Tomb Raider, co-starring Walton Goggins, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, and Hannah John-Kamen, is slated for a March 16, 2018 release.

Here’s the official synopsis from Warner Bros.:

Lara Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished when she was scarcely a teen. Now a young woman of 21 without any real focus or purpose, Lara navigates the chaotic streets of trendy East London as a bike courier, barely making the rent, and takes college courses, rarely making it to class. Determined to forge her own path, she refuses to take the reins of her father’s global empire just as staunchly as she rejects the idea that he’s truly gone. Advised to face the facts and move forward after seven years without him, even Lara can’t understand what drives her to finally solve the puzzle of his mysterious death. Going explicitly against his final wishes, she leaves everything she knows behind in search of her dad’s last-known destination: a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. But her mission will not be an easy one; just reaching the island will be extremely treacherous. Suddenly, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Lara, who — against the odds and armed with only her sharp mind, blind faith and inherently stubborn spirit — must learn to push herself beyond her limits as she journeys into the unknown. If she survives this perilous adventure, it could be the making of her, earning her the name tomb raider.

