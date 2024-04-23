Rapper who never showed up to performance in Texas is still missing, Georgia cops say

A rapper is missing more than a month after family members said he didn’t show up for a performance in Texas.

Now, police in Georgia are asking for the public’s help to bring him home.

Jonathan Russell, 34, was reported missing April 18 after relatives said they hadn’t heard from him since mid-March, according to an April 23 news release from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

He had a scheduled gig in Texas but never arrived, police said. His car, a red Chrysler 200 with Georgia tag number CWF2711, was last spotted in the Atlanta area, though authorities didn’t say where.

Jonathan Russell, 34, was scheduled to perform at a show in Texas but never made it, Georgia police said. Photos from the Gwinnett County (GA) Police Department

Investigators said his last known address was on Hidden Brook Trail in South Fulton.

Relatives said Russell moved to Georgia from Maryland to pursue his rap career, WSB-TV reported.

“He never misses a showcase,” his sister, Sherrie Russell-Bryant, told the station. “My brother is always performing. This is out of his character. Completely out of his character.”

Russell is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 185 pounds and has a tattoo on his left forearm, according to police. Authorities also said he has a mustache and goatee, and often wears a blue jacket with white sleeves.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

