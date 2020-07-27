Rapper Megan Thee Stallion shares health update, calls shooting 'worst experience of my life'

Megan Thee Stallion is opening up more about the traumatic shooting that left her injured earlier this month. The rising rap star, 25, gave an update on her health in an emotional Instagram Live, telling fans she was “shot in both of my feet.”

“I had to get surgery to get the [bullets] taken out and it was super scary,” Megan recalled before tearing up.

The “Savage” rapper was shot multiple times outside of a house party two weeks ago, which led to rapper Tory Lanez being arrested on concealed weapons charges. Exactly what happened is unclear — but there have been a lot of speculated and unconfirmed reports.

“I had to get surgery, it was super scary. It was just the worst experience of my life,” Megan continued. “And it’s not funny. It’s nothing to joke about. It was nothing for y’all to start going and making up fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody, I didn’t deserve to get shot, I didn’t do s***.”

After news broke, a video of Megan limping from a vehicle went viral. Instead of well-wishes pouring in, memes were shared that mocked her, including by rapper 50 Cent. She called out haters in a heartbreaking tweet about how “Black women are so unprotected.” On Monday, Megan said she’s lucky her injuries weren’t worse.

“Thank God that the bullets didn’t touch bones, they didn’t break tendons,” Megan revealed, saying she believes her parents and grandmother — who have all passed away — were “looking out for me with that one. Where the bullets hit… just missed everything.”

Megan added, “It’s not that I was protecting anybody, I just wasn’t ready to speak. That’s not no s*** you just immediately get on the internet and start talking about and that's a lot of y’all motherf****** problem. Y’all take y’all whole life to Instagram and Twitter and make it a f******’ diary and that’s not, that's not me. So, f*** y’all and them fake a** blogs and y’all fake a*** sources and my fake a** friends.”

Police responded to a “shots fired” investigation outside of a Hollywood Hills residence in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 12. One report alleged Kylie Jenner — whom Megan and Lanez were hanging out with on Saturday night — caused the fight. Megan didn’t elaborate, but said what’s being pushed in the media is fake.

At one point during the Instagram Live, Megan got emotional explaining about how losing her parents at such a young age made her fill the void with some unhealthy friendships.

“Imagine being 25, you don’t have both of your parents, my momma was my best friend — you know I’m still not really over that,” she emotionally shared. Megan’s mother, who was also her manager, died last year after battling a brain tumor. The rapper said she has been hanging out with “a bunch of people” she thought made her happy.

“It’s a lot,” she added, crying. “I was moving really fast. I was moving too fast, I wasn’t taking enough time for myself…. I thought I was ready to give good energy to other people and other people weren’t ready to give good energy to me. But I definitely had to sit my a** down and pray on it and I do feel a lot better.”

Megan thanked her fans and real friends who “wouldn’t make up stories about me to save face.” She also slammed the “grown ass men” who were making fun of her. At the end, Megan said she’s ready to get back to her “regular programming” — ut that she’s learned she doesn’t have to be so “nice” to everyone moving forward.

