Puppy love: Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario fuel dating rumors in Los Angeles

Bae-watch continues for Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario.

The Baywatch co-stars certainly looked like a couple during an outing in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, the pair went shopping at a pet store with their two dogs in tow. They looked happy as they perused the aisles of the shop together. Efron, 30, bought a crate for his adopted pit bull mix, while Daddario, 32, had her pooch, Levon, by her side.

Romance rumors have swirled between Efron and Daddario for nearly a year since the film’s release last May. Neither star has commented on the whispers; however, Efron posted a sweet tribute to his maybe-girlfriend on her birthday a few weeks ago.

Hey, at least one good thing came out of Baywatch.

