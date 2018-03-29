It's official. Cameron Diaz is retired after all.

Say it ain’t so! Turns out those rumblings about Cameron Diaz’s retirement were more than just rumors.

Earlier this month, Selma Blair seemingly put her foot in her mouth when she said her friend was “done” with acting. After the quote made headlines, Blair backtracked, saying it was taken out of context.

☎️‍ BREAKING NEWS . Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson. — Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) March 12, 2018

Well, apparently there was a whole lot of truth in that “joke,” because Diaz has confirmed she is indeed retired.

Blair, Diaz, and Christina Applegate, who starred in the 2002 film The Sweetest Thing, got together for an interview with Entertainment Weekly. The actresses were asked if they had all reunited since filming.

“No!” Applegate exclaimed.

“God**** it, why not?” Diaz asked.

“I don’t know. You guys tell me. I see Selma,” Applegate said.

“Our kids are friends. Cameron?” Blair said.

“Maybe I should, you know, I mean, I’m down. I’m literally doing nothing,” Diaz stated.

“I’m literally doing nothing, too! I’m semi-retired, I haven’t worked for years. I’m a mom; that’s what we do. So I’m around, man,” Applegate said.

“That’s so awesome,” Diaz replied. “I’m totally down. I’m semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired, so I would love to see you ladies.”

Cameron Diaz, Selma Blair, and Christina Applegate in The Sweetest Thing.

It has been four years since Diaz has graced the big screen; her last film credit was the 2014 film Annie. That year she also starred in The Other Woman and Sex Tape. She is one of the highest-grossing actresses of all time, once commanding $15 million per film. Although she never earned an Oscar nod, she was a four-time Golden Globe nominee.

Following her surprise wedding in 2015 to Benji Madden, the actress noticeably retreated from Hollywood. After two decades of working nonstop, she said she had had enough.

“I just went, ‘I can’t really say who I am to myself.’ Which is a hard thing to face up to,” Diaz explained at Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop summit last summer. “I felt the need to make myself whole.”

Of getting married at age 41, she added: “I think it’s a matter of I just hadn’t met my husband, you know? I had boyfriends before. And there’s a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends. And I have a husband who is just my partner in life and in everything. Talk about two very different people! We are so different from one another, but we share the same values — we’re totally two peas in a pod. We are both just weird enough for each other.”

“We women are objectified so much,” she said. “Somehow, my husband has just been able to kind of show me what it’s like not to have that be a part of a relationship and being an equal… I never experienced that before. I’d never been loved in that way. I look at him every day and he inspires me — he works so hard. I feel so lucky.”

There’s one thing that might get Diaz out of retirement: a sequel to The Sweetest Thing. Christina Applegate said she’d “come out of a retirement” for it.

Diaz chimed in, “I’d do it.”

