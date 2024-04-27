Project Glow this weekend: What to know

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The festival Project Glow is coming to D.C. on Saturday and Sunday. If you’re planning on attending, here’s what you need to know — including the festival’s bag policy, lineup and more.

Project Glow is taking place at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus in Southeast D.C. on Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28. According to the festival’s website, the earliest performers are scheduled to start at 1 p.m., and the latest stages wrap up at 11 p.m.

They were once popular social media sites — what happened?

The festival’s lineup features Troyboi, Tinlicker, Illenium, Zedd and more — you can find all performing artists and DJs here.

If you’re attending the festival, make sure you’re prepared — small, single-compartment bags up to 12″x12″ are allowed. Anything larger will not be allowed into the festival.

Organizers also reminded attendees that they will have to go through security to enter the venue.

You can bring in cigarettes, e-cigarettes, lighters, powder makeup, empty reusable water bottles and some empty hydration packs — but other items such as liquid makeup, opened cigarettes and eye drops are prohibited. You can find a full list of allowed and prohibited items online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.