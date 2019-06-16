Priyanka Chopra Wears Orange Dress and Knee Brace For Date With Nick Jonas

From ELLE

Priyanka Chopra isn’t letting a knee brace slow down her style. Chopra stepped out in New York on Saturday night for a date with her husband Nick Jonas, showing off some leg (and her injury) in a bright orange dress. As for Jonas, he wore a pair of skinny black jeans and a striped shirt (no knee brace in sight for him).

According to the Daily Mail the couple are in town while Jonas is on tour with his brothers, and took the opportunity to do some jewelry shopping. They reportedly picked up a watch worth around $200,000.

Chopra’s knee injury doesn’t seem to be slowing her down in the slightest. She posted a video to Instagram on Saturday where she jumped and danced with her young niece Ava Drew, and she had no problems keeping up.

“Special evening with #AvaDrew,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, Chopra and Jonas joined the rest of the brothers and their wives for the premiere of the Jonas Brothers’s documentary Chasing Happiness, a rare occurrence for the famous family.

“It’s a dream come true,” Nick told Entertainment Tonight about the little reunion. “They’re all so busy that the fact that they get to come here and support us means the world.”

For the event, Chopra wore another leg-baring gown. This one, a black Galia Lahav silk dress with metal mesh details that retails for a cool $3,550.

It’s good to see that Chopra isn’t letting a little knee brace hold her down.

