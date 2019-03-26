Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas Are on Another Fabulous Vacation Together

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas continue to live their best lives—and, thankfully for us, are documenting it all on social media. The foursome (along with fellow Jonas Brother Kevin, who attended without his wife, Danielle, and a couple of friends) spent a day on a yacht in Miami, relaxing and filming impromptu "Sucker" videos.

This isn't the first time the two couples have vacationed together, of course. They spent the holidays skiing in Switzerland. They love to double-date everywhere from the U.S. Open in Queens, New York, to romantic dinners in London. Then there was Chopra's Amsterdam bachelorette party, where she and Turner dubbed themselves the J Sisters. Not to mention Chopra and Nick's lavish wedding ceremonies and parties in India last fall.

Now the unofficial "Sucker" world tour is hitting south Florida. Nick posted a photo of the crew with the caption, "Friends and rare days off on a Monday."

Chopra, whose YouTube series, If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, debuts on March 27, said it was the "Best day off ever!!! @nickjonas @joejonas @sophiet #jsisters ❤️☀️🙌🏽🎉"

They took to dancing on their yacht to, what else, "Sucker."

They also threw on Kacey Musgraves' "Golden Hour."

And Joe serenaded the boat with a solo number.

Thanks to one of Nick's posts, it seems they might be in town shooting a new Jonas Brothers video. No word on whether Turner and Chopra will be making another appearance.

Newlyweds Chopra and Jonas couldn't help but get a little romantic, as they're known to do. Chopra captioned a sweet photo of the couple kissing, "Making hay while the sun shines.. ☀️" While Jonas wrote, "You are my sunshine my only sunshine... #miami."

Let it never be said that this group doesn't know how to let loose and have a good time.