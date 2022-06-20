Priyanka Chopra Shared the Cutest Pic of Baby Malti and Nick Jonas for Father's Day

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mehera Bonner
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas
    Indian actress and singer
  • Nick Jonas
    Nick Jonas
    American singer and actor
Photo credit: Miikka Skaffari - Getty Images
Photo credit: Miikka Skaffari - Getty Images

Celebs came through with Father's Day content over the weekend, and Priyanka Chopra blessed everyone's feed with a new pic of Nick Jonas and their baby daughter Malti. Pls prepare yourself because they're wearing matching daddy-daughter sneakers and it's all just v. v. sweet.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Nick and Priyanka announced news of Malti's arrival on January 21, releasing joint statements on Instagram that said, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The couple stayed extremely private about their new lives as parents until Mother's Day, when they dropped a family photo and revealed that Malti had spent over 100 days in the NICU and had just recently come home.

"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," they wrote in a joint post. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Since then, Priyanka and Nick have only shared one other picture of Malti (well, the back of her head—they understandably want to protect her privacy) snuggling up with Priyanka and her mom:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

So happy for this sweet family!

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories