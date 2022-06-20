Priyanka Chopra Shared the Cutest Pic of Baby Malti and Nick Jonas for Father's Day

Photo credit: Miikka Skaffari - Getty Images

Celebs came through with Father's Day content over the weekend, and Priyanka Chopra blessed everyone's feed with a new pic of Nick Jonas and their baby daughter Malti. Pls prepare yourself because they're wearing matching daddy-daughter sneakers and it's all just v. v. sweet.

Nick and Priyanka announced news of Malti's arrival on January 21, releasing joint statements on Instagram that said, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

The couple stayed extremely private about their new lives as parents until Mother's Day, when they dropped a family photo and revealed that Malti had spent over 100 days in the NICU and had just recently come home.

"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," they wrote in a joint post. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."



Since then, Priyanka and Nick have only shared one other picture of Malti (well, the back of her head—they understandably want to protect her privacy) snuggling up with Priyanka and her mom:

So happy for this sweet family!

You Might Also Like