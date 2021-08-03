Priscilla Presley 'heartbroken' over mom Anna Lillian Iverson's death, Riley Keough pays tribute

Priscilla Presley, here in Feb. 2020, revealed her mother passed away on Aug. 3. (Photo: Getty Images)

Priscilla Presley is mourning another loss as her mother, Anna Lillian Iverson, died on Tuesday. She was 95.

"I am heartbroken. My beautiful mother passed today. She was the light of our lives. She never wanted any attention on herself. Her children were her everything," Priscilla, former wife of Elvis Presley, wrote on Instagram. "May you Rest In Peace mom."

Riley Keough also paid tribute to the family matriarch. The actress shared a photo of Iverson with husband, Paul Beaulieu, and a young Priscilla.

"We lost our beautiful Nana this morning. She was an incredible woman and mother," Riley wrote of her great-grandmother.

It's been a difficult year for the family, still grappling with the loss of Riley's brother and Priscilla's grandson, Benjamin Keough. Benjamin, son of Lisa Marie Presley, died by suicide in July 2020.

"These are some of the darkest days of my family's life," Priscilla wrote after the tragedy. "Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul."

Riley recently opened up about grieving her brother.

"The first four or five months, I couldn't get out of bed," the 32-year-old told the New York Times. "I was totally debilitated. I couldn't talk for two weeks."

The actress added, "If I'm going through a breakup, I know what to do with that and where to file it in my mind, but suicide of your brother? Where do you put that? How does that integrate? It just doesn't."

Lisa Marie has largely stayed out of the spotlight since Benjamin's death, but Riley recently posted a photo with her mother on Instagram.