Lisa Marie Presley seen in rare photo with daughter Riley Keough

Lisa Marie Presley shares a sweet hug with daughter Riley Keough in a new photo.

The singer-songwriter, 53, has been largely out of the spotlight after the death of son Benjamin Keough in July 2020. However, a photo of her with her eldest daughter by the sea was the first of a series of "cute and funny pics" shared by Riley.

Mother and daughter were dressed in vibrant patterns as Presley wrapped her arms around Riley and rested her head on her shoulder. Riley's"Benjamin Storm" tattoo, written in cursive, can be seen on her collarbone in the selfie.

Presley and The Runaways actress, 32, appear to have been together in Hawaii also with Presley's 12-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, from her marriage to Michael Lockwood.

Presley's dad, Elvis, had a special relationship with Hawaii, and Presley later owned her property there to vacation with her own four kids. One of Riley's photos, under the caption "Mahalo big island for always holding my heart," showed a young Benjamin playing in the surf in Hawaii.

On the first anniversary of Benjamin's death, July 12, Riley wrote of her sibling: "I miss you endlessly every day." In a recent interview she said she was so "totally debilitated" after her sibling's death by suicide that she couldn't speak for two weeks. The pair, from Presley's marriage to Danny Keough, were very close.

Presley has been largely out of the spotlight since her son's death, sharing a gut-wrenching post on what would have been Benjamin's 28th birthday last October.

She also shared a photo with her daughters earlier this year.

Presley was finally divorced from Lockwood in May — five years after they first split. They continue to sort out child custody and visitation rights for their twins in what is one of the longest running Hollywood divorces.

Last month, she was in the news for reportedly owing over $600,000 in back taxes in New York state.

In 2019, Presley opened up about her addiction battle, made public due to her divorce, in the foreword she wrote for the 2019 book The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain. She said it began after she was prescribed opioids for pain after the birth of her twins in 2008, writing that she was “grateful to be alive.”