Princess Kate turns 42: King Charles celebrates her birthday with rare photo

King Charles III is moving up "Throwback Thursday" a couple days this week in honor of a special occasion.

Charles and Queen Camilla on Tuesday recognized Princess Kate's 42nd birthday, honoring her with a "very happy birthday" message posted on the royal family's social media accounts and a photo of Kate from the coronation last year.

King Charles celebrated Princess Kate's birthday with a throwback photo.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore Alexander McQueen as her father-in-law ascended to the throne in May. She arrived at Westminster Abbey in an ivory silk crepe dress embroidered at the hem with rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs (referencing the four nations of the United Kingdom). The McQueen dress, which the princess paired with white stiletto pumps, peeked out beneath her blue and red robe, embellished with the Royal Victorian Order Mantle star. She also wore a large silver and crystal headpiece and earrings that belonged to Princess Diana.

Wishing The Princess of Wales a very happy birthday today!



📷 @ChrisJack_Getty

Bells rung out at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday to celebrate Princess Kate's birthday. "Our bell ringers are ringing 542 changes of Stedman Caters followed by a course of Sgurr A'Chaorachain Surprise Royal," according to the official Westminster Abbey account on X, formerly Twitter.

The royal family also wished Princess Kate a happy birthday in 2023 by posting a throwback photo, which showed her in Wales. Charles also shared a new photo from the coronation to mark William's birthday in June.

Charles officially named Prince William and Princess Kate the new Prince and Princess of Wales in September 2022 after the death of Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II. "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given," Charles said.

In December, William and Princess Kate shared a black-and-white Christmas portrait by Josh Shinner, which showed the prince and princess in white button-downs and jeans alongside their three children, Prince George Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

