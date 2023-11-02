Princess Kate gives pep talk to schoolboy who fell off his bike: 'You are so brave'

A Scottish elementary school student received quite the pep talk Thursday from Princess Kate.

The Princess of Wales – who goes by the title of Duchess of Rothesay when she's visiting Scotland – comforted a boy who fell off his bike during a visit to Scotland's Burghead Primary School with husband Prince William.

"Are you OK? You are so brave," she tells the young cyclist in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, by the Greatest Hits Radio account on Thursday. She then encourages the helmet-wearing boy to get back on the bike.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, comforts a Burghead Primary School student who fell off his bike while taking part in Outfit Moray, an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programs to young people on Nov. 2, 2023, in Moray, Scotland.

"One of the boys fell over as well, and she was really so kind to him," Martin Collins, the acting head of the school, told MFR News. Kate has more than a decade of parenting under her belt as a mom to three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

During their visit, Kate and William not only spent time with the elementary school children but also took their turns biking on an obstacle course in support of Outfit Moray, a local charity that organizes outdoor activity programs for youths.

"Our town is quite small, and (we) don't really get royals coming here," one of the Burghead students said in an interview with MFR News. Kate "said that we hurt her finger playing on the trampoline with her kids. She said that she couldn't give too many first pumps or high-fives because it hurt."

It was "an insightful afternoon learning how organisations in Moray are supporting the wellbeing of its young people" for the couple, according to the Prince and Princess of Wales' post on X.

The royal couple met with several organizations that focus on mental health and supporting people in rural communities, including the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs, Lower Speyside Young Farmers and Farmstrong Scotland.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kate Middleton gives pep talk to student during Scotland trip: Photos