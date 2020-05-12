‘Price Is Right’ donates almost $100K to Planned Parenthood causing uproar among fans

Legendary drag queen RuPaul made a special appearance during a very special primetime episode of The Price Is Right at Night on Monday. The Emmy-winning creator of RuPaul’s Drag Race did not play, but he did root for all the contestants because the show matched the value of the prizes with a donation to the charity of his choosing.

It was a great night for contestants, as all six of them won their respective games. And since two of the prizes were cars, the prize total added up to $97,266. While RuPaul was excited about The Price Is Right donating almost $100,000 to Planned Parenthood, many viewers were not.

Planned Parenthood has provided much needed medical support to communities for over 100 years, though recently it has come under intense scrutiny by pro-life advocates concerning some of the birth control methods it provides patients, particularly abortions. And many of these advocates took to Twitter to share their displeasure with the show’s donation.

@EveWarfel @PriceIsRight @RuPaul - watching tonight’s episode giving away $97k to #PlannedParenthood - you have got to be kidding me!! You’ve lost a lifelong fan!! — Fabulous Mrs. M (@martharath) May 12, 2020

Tell me I’m wrong but The Price is Right is a disgrace. They raised $97,000+ for Planned Parenthood with their evening show tonight. How many lives will be lost because if this? They celebrate the deaths. 🤬🤬🤬 — Thetimeisnow (@Gary36940794) May 12, 2020

@PriceIsRight Great, you gave a pile of money to baby killers. Isn't that special. — Infidel Mike (@glockster23) May 12, 2020

Not all the reactions were negative, however, as there were also fans who were elated by the sizable donation.

Legend @RuPaul is on The Price is Right playing for matched donations to @PPFA #PlannedParenthood, because that's what heroes do. pic.twitter.com/kKnjxPtvSY — Ryan the Kid-Man 🌊🌈 (@rcs818) May 12, 2020

RuPaul and The Price Is Right raised over $100,000 for Planned Parenthood. Fantastic. — Aaron (@AaronC_48) May 12, 2020

RuPaul is the special guest on primetime Price is Right right now, playing to benefit Planned Parenthood and I forgot how great this game show is. — Salem Collo-Julin (@hollo) May 12, 2020

The Price Is Right airs weekdays, visit CBS or check you local listings for specific times.

