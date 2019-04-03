'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' star Sofia Carson: 'There is no such thing as a weak woman'

Sofia Carson, one of the stars of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, is all about strong women, but she says you don’t need to specify that a woman is strong. You already called her a woman, didn’t you?

“When I get asked, how does it feel to be a strong woman? There is no such thing as a weak woman,” Carson tells Yahoo Entertainment. “The word woman or to be a woman is synonymous with strength. But the fact that we still have to [say] ‘strong woman’ — you don’t say ‘strong man’ — still says that we have a long way to go.”

Carson’s 26th birthday is on April 10, and she’s celebrating by raising money for UNICEF USA to educate women and girls.

“There’s nothing more powerful than an educated woman,” Carson says. “There’s no force like that in the world. And so many young girls and women don’t have the opportunity to have an education.”

All through school, Carson says she worked to be as perfect as she could be, although she sees now that it wasn’t always healthy.

“I’ve always been a perfectionist in many ways. I was always incredibly studious and obsessive over my studies and dance classes and singing lessons,” she says. “I’m very obsessive over doing the very best that I can do, and I think that comes at a cost sometimes.”

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists airs at 8 p.m. Wednesdays on Freeform.

