Post Malone's Plane to Make Emergency Landing After Two Tires Blew Out

From Cosmopolitan

Following his performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, Post Malone's outbound plane will have to make an emergency landing, according to TMZ and the Associated Press.

Post's private flight took off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey and was heading to Luton, England. Shortly after take off, the pilot realized two tires blew and began circling the airport before the flight was diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts to burn remaining fuel for the safest possible emergency landing.

There are reportedly 16 people onboard.

This post will be updated when more information becomes available.



