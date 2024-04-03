Porn Star Ron Jeremy's 34 Criminal Counts Have Officially Been Dismissed

Back in August of 2021, porn star Ron Jeremy pled not guilty to over 30 counts of sexual assault, including 12 of rape, in the Los Angeles area over a 23-year period.

Jeremy had been in prison since his arrest in June 2020. However, since November of 2023 he was released from jail and allowed to reside in a "private residence" due to his declining health and medical conditions. A year prior, he was declared incompetent to stand trial and in March of 2023 a conservatorship was filed.

All 34 Criminal Counts Dismissed

In exclusive documents obtained by The Blast, Ron Jeremy, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, is seemingly off the hook as of last week per 1385 PC: "California Penal Code 1385 permits courts to dismiss a criminal charge in the furtherance of justice." All 34 criminal counts have been officially dismissed.

The long list of charges that have been dropped include, but aren't limited to; Forcible Rape, Sexual Penetration With Force, Sexual Battery, Lewd Act upon a Child 14 of 15 by Person 10 Years Older, Forcible Oral Copulation, Sex Penetration: Foreign Object, and Victim Unconscious/Asleep.

Medical Reports Indicated He Suffered From Dementia And Hearing Loss

It was said that the Jeremy suffered from 'incurable neurocognitive decline'. This information came to light when Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Harris stated medical reports said he had dementia, is 'incoherent', and suffers from hearing loss.

It was also reported by Jeremy's attorney, Stuart Goldfarb, that Jeremy 'didn't recognize him' during a holding cell visit back in March of 2022.

District Attorney Paul Thompson also shared a statement in November of 2023 regarding Jeremy's condition at the time, stating: “I feel very badly that this is where we are, but it is beyond our control. His mental and physical condition deteriorated rapidly, and we are left with no other options,” he wrote. “I’m sorry that we couldn’t get complete justice for you in court.”

Dozens Of Women Contacted The LA County Sheriff’s Department

This news comes years after dozens of accusations of grouping and rape, from dozens of women which spanned decades, were reported to officials. The 34 criminal accounts were brought against Ron Jeremy in 2021, with the oldest allegation dating back to 1996.