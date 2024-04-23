Police Share Update on ‘American Idol’ Alum Mandisa’s Cause of Death

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 01: Mandisa speaks in the press during at the 2nd Annual KLOVE Fan Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House on June 1, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

The Franklin Police Department is sharing an update on Mandisa's cause of death amid their investigation.

The department shared the news on social media on the afternoon of Monday, April 22, confirming that, while a cause of death has not yet been determined, "there is no indication the death was the result of suspicious or criminal activity."

Tennessee law enforcement confirmed that the singer's remains had also been positively identified by the medical examiner over the weekend, though her representatives had confirmed her passing on Friday, April 19.

It's unknown at this time if the ME performed an autopsy, but it's safe to assume they ran a toxicology panel, which can take several weeks to receive the results of.

The Franklin Police Department is continuing to investigate the death of a woman found inside a Beamon Dr. residence last Thursday evening.



Over the weekend, a medical examiner identified the deceased individual as Mandisa Hundley, 47.



Over the weekend, a medical examiner identified the deceased individual as Mandisa Hundley, 47.

At this time, there is no indication the…

The American Idol alum was found dead in her Nashville-area home on Thursday, April 18. She was 47. At the time, reps said, "...we do not know the cause of death or any further details."

Police have not yet indicated a suspected cause in the case of Mandisa's death, but she had previously opened up about battling with depression. Mandisa was praised for her transparency, both on stage and in her memoir, Out of the Dark: My Journey Through the Shadows to Find God’s Joy.

David Pierce, the Chief Media Officer of Christian radio network K-Love, celebrated her life, talent and vulnerability following her death. "Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart," he wrote in part. "Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles."

Fellow Christian singer Natalie Grant agreed when she wrote a blurb for the singer's memoir, declaring that Mandisa's "bravery and transparency" would "serve as a guide, showing many the way out of the dark.”

