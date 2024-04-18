Play tells real-life story of one-punch killing

A play telling the story of how a bereaved mother helped her son's attacker turn his life around is set to premiere.

James Hodgkinson died after a stranger threw a single punch while he was visiting Nottingham to watch a Test match in 2011.

His killer, 19-year-old Jacob Dunne, was jailed for manslaughter.

After a "restorative justice" meeting with Mr Hodgkinson's parents, his mother accepted Dunne's actions had been a "stupid mistake".

Jacob Dunne was convicted of manslaughter after he killed James Hodgkinson with a single punch [BBC]

The couple then encouraged Mr Dunne to go to university, where he achieved a first in criminology.

He went on to campaign against violence alongside his victim's bereaved mother, Joan Scourfield.

Their story has been dramatised by award-winning Nottinghamshire playwright James Graham.

Punch, which runs from 4 to 25 May at Nottingham Playhouse, is based on Jacob Dunne's autobiography Right from Wrong.

Mr Dunne said it was bizarre and humbling to attend rehearsals of Punch, where he advised the cast and crew on how to handle his story sensitively.

He added: "We are exploring an untraditional villain. I am the protagonist, but I am also somebody that learned from my lessons and tried to repair the harm and do the best that I can."

Mr Dunne says the story is not only about redemption and forgiveness, but also dealing with grief and trying to do the right thing.

He hopes the play sends a message that there is light at the end of the tunnel for everyone and that making better choices is worth it.

Jacob Dunne has acted as a consultant on Punch [BBC]

Speaking in July 2020, Ms Scourfield said: "I know now that he didn't do it with any intent to my son, that my son hadn't done anything, that it was just a mistake.

"It took me a long time to come to terms with that, but working with Jacob, I think he's earned the forgiveness."

Joan Scourfield's role in Punch is played by former Coronation Street actress Julie Hesmondhalgh.

Ms Hesmondhalgh said it was one of the favourite characters she had played.

"I know that bereaved parents often start campaigning on an issue around the murder or around the loss and that is a way of healing," she said.

"But to do it with the perpetrator, and for that message to be about connection and not division, for me that's exactly what the world needs right now."

Julie Hesmondhalgh plays Joan Scourfield in Punch [BBC]

Mr Dunne is being played by David Shields, from Ashbourne in Derbyshire.

Mr Shields said: "I have played historical characters before and that is how I treat Jacob - as a historical character."

The set of the production is based around a pedestrian subway in The Meadows in Nottingham, where Mr Dunne grew up.

A local set designer has also been commissioned to create a talking circle outside the Nottingham Playhouse, which will be used to hold panel discussions on mental health, education and youth violence.

Mr Dunne says he hopes the talking circle will act as a community-building exercise and added that he is also planning a "peace march" from The Meadows to the theatre on the evening of 7 May.

Mr Shields said Jacob told him watching his performance was a like an "out of body experience" [BBC]

Mr Dunne hopes Punch will be a legacy to Mr Hodgkinson.

He said: "I like to think that James in a funny way lives on through me.

"David and Joan have always said that he's the type of person that would want something positive to come from such a tragic event.

"It's difficult. It's something I'll have to deal with for the rest of my life.

"This play is all about how we have healthier conversations. Violence is never the answer."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.

More on this story

Related Internet Links