Pink’s husband shares photo of 8-year-old daughter’s new shaved-head 'do: ‘Loving my punk rock daughter’

Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, doesn’t hold back when it comes to publicly praising the ladies in his life.

On the heels of his beautiful 40th birthday tribute to his singer wife, the retired motocross racer shared a photo of their “punk rock” daughter, Willow, 8, getting a cool, partially shaved new hairstyle. Hart’s caption was a beautiful message encouraging people to own their uniqueness — like young Willow already is.

“Loving my punk rock daughter,” wrote the proud dad, who also has a 2-year-old son, Jameson, with the performer. “Remember everyone, fly your own flag. There is no box to be put in. It’s better to be your own self. Own it, and love it. And if anyone has a problem with it, tell them (politely) to move on.”

Hart went on to write that he “can’t wait to see the woman” Willow grows “up to be.” He predicts she will “be strong, fierce, companionate and caring.”

He ended the by writing that he’s “so proud” of his first-born for being her own person.

A lot of the reactions to Hart’s post applauded him and the songstress for raising an “independent” and “badass” girl.

Hart and his wife often tangle with Instagram followers over their judgmental comments about the way they rear their children. However, they have no problem calling out the “parenting police” for their constant negative comments. Last month, Pink, who turned 40 on Sunday, proposed a “worldwide internet challenge” calling for people to “go one day without criticizing someone online.”

