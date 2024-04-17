New Photos Reveal How the 'Virgin River' Cast Spends Their Days Off

How big of a Virgin River fan are you? Are you the kind who's constantly seeking out new Virgin River theories? Or are you the type who simply likes to binge-watch the show? Either way, keeping up with the cast is a great way to satisfy your Virgin River craving while you wait for new episodes to air. Luckily, some of our favorite characters from Virgin River recently revealed new behind-the-scenes content from their day off from filming.

Yep, that's right—season 6 of the Netflix series is currently underway, which means that beloved actors like Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson are on set right now, busy creating that Jack and Mel magic. And it goes without saying that a job like this is important... they've got millions of fans living vicariously through them and their on-screen romance! So it only makes sense that they, and the rest of cast, recently took a mini break. (You know, to rejuvenate!)



So, how did they spend their day off?



Tim Matheson (who you know as Doc) posted a cheesy photo alongside his costars Alexandra Breckenridge and Zibby Allen (Brie).

"Couldn't have asked for a better day off with these amazing co-stars of Virgin River!" The actor captioned his post.

Good to know that he doesn't let his character's sometimes grumpy personality wear off on him behind the scenes. 😂 (Though, viewers love Doc for who he is anyway—grumpy or not!)

Wondering what Mayor Hope (aka Annette O'Toole) was up to in her string of free time?

The actress posted a photo of herself and a Virgin River production manager channeling their inner child. The two were playing on a seesaw at a playground local to the set!

"Nell and I have been playing together for a long time. And we intend to do it forever. Thanks Eugene, Oregon." Annette wrote.

It appears that Virgin River might be filming some scenes in Oregon now? Interesting... 👀

That's not all, though. Kai Bradbury (Denny) had some fun himself on his time away from the camera. Well, "away from the camera" is not necessarily accurate, because he chose to have a whole photoshoot on Cannon Beach, a coastline in Oregon. 🙌

"Loungin' in the pnw," he captioned his carousel of photos.

Okay, it's safe to say that Kai is definitely stylish both on Virgin River and in real life.

This frenzy of Instagram content from the Virgin River cast is exactly what fans needed—because it's hard out here without a confirmed premiere date for season 6. Here's to hoping for much more updates just like this one!

