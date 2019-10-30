Peter Cook, 60, criticized after posting photos with new 21-year-old fiancée: ‘You should be embarrassed’

Peter Cook, 60, is smitten with his 21-year-old fiancée, but social media has opinions about the engagement.

Following the news that Christie Brinkley’s ex popped the question to his college student “soulmate” Alba Jancou, he shared photos of the big moment, which took place Sept. 15 in Santorini, Greece. The pix showed them kissing in front of church, staring in each other’s eyes and Jancou showing off her six-carat Glenn Bradford diamond ring as they toasted the milestone.

“SHE SAID YES!” the Long Island-based architect captioned the photos. He added the F. Scott Fitzgerald quote, ”I love her, and that’s the beginning and the end of everything.”

While Cook is in romantic bliss, among the comments are some just skewering him for romancing someone who’s the same age as his daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook.

“You should be embarrassed, a man your age (60) marrying a 21 year old,” wrote one person. “So creepy and disturbing,”

“She now has [two] granddads,” posted another.

It doesn’t appear that his daughter, who just wrapped a run on Dancing With the Stars, offered her congratulations or a ”like” on the post. But she’s presumably had more than a month to digest the news.

According to a People magazine source, Brinkley Cook “has a very close relationship with her dad” despite his “bitter breakup” with her supermodel mother. “She always raves about him. But she has not said a word to anybody about his personal life or the new girlfriend.” (Brinkley’s son, Jack Brinkley Cook, was adopted by Cook, but was from her marriage to Richard Taubman.)

Cook and Brinkley’s divorce, after a decade of marriage, was particularly nasty — even by Hollywood standards. He had an affair with an 18-year-old, Diana Bianchi, who he met at a Hamptons, NY, toy store and hired to work for him. They had reported trysts in his office and he lavished gifts on her, including $15,000 for a car. After separating in 2006, Cook and Brinkley’s divorce was finalized in 2008 — after a big court showdown at which Bianchi testified.

Cook's second marriage, to Suzanne Shaw, also ended in divorce. As it was happening in 2015, Page Six reportedly got its hands on an email sent from Shaw to Cook that accused him of having a “secret pathological predilection” for young women.

That isn’t stopping Cook from giving marriage another shot. He announced his engagement to Jancou, the daughter of two NYC art dealers, on Monday, saying in a statement, “We consider ourselves incredibly lucky to have found, in each other, our soulmate. We are looking forward to many years of wedded bliss!"

