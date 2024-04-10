Peace Out: Aerosmith farewell tour revisiting Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH ― You'll get another chance to see the Aerosmith "Peace Out" farewell tour.

Classic-rock legends Aerosmith will kick off the restarted tour Sept. 20 at PPG Paints Arena, with a one-night-only performance from Teddy Swims as the opener.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Aerosmith had performed at PPG Paints Arena last September, early on the tour's 2023 run, which got cut short when singer Steven Tyler experienced throat and vocal issues.

Aerosmith brought its Peace Out swan song tour to Pittsburgh.

The four-time Grammy-award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends will celebrate 50 years as one of America’s greatest rock bands.

Joe Perry and Steven Tyler at Aerosmith's Sept. 6 Pittsburgh show.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Aerosmith farewell tour revisiting Pittsburgh