Peace Out: Aerosmith farewell tour revisiting Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH ― You'll get another chance to see the Aerosmith "Peace Out" farewell tour.
Classic-rock legends Aerosmith will kick off the restarted tour Sept. 20 at PPG Paints Arena, with a one-night-only performance from Teddy Swims as the opener.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.
Aerosmith had performed at PPG Paints Arena last September, early on the tour's 2023 run, which got cut short when singer Steven Tyler experienced throat and vocal issues.
The four-time Grammy-award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends will celebrate 50 years as one of America’s greatest rock bands.
This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Aerosmith farewell tour revisiting Pittsburgh