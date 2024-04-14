‘Papyrus 2’: Ryan Gosling Returns for Sequel to Beloved ‘SNL’ Sketch Exploring the ‘Avatar’ Font Obsession

After much anticipation, the sequel to the 2017 sketch “Papyrus 2” has finally emerged despite being cut for time during the live broadcast, making its debut on YouTube.

The original sketch was conceived by former “SNL” writer Julio Torres, who was inspired by a past tweet in which he mused, “Every day I wake up and remember that Avatar, a huge international blockbuster, used the Papyrus font for their logo, and no one stopped them.”

Directed by Dave McCary(who also shot the previously pointed Torres sketch “Wells For Boys” with his now-wife and current collaborator Emma Stone), this meditation on obsession and a questionable font became the logo for James Cameron’s massive franchise.

Gosling recalled the (alleged) decision-making process of choosing the font papyrus for the blockbuster, in the past sketch, “Like a thoughtless child just wandering by a garden, just yanking leaves along the way.” Eventually, his character would descend into madness trying to uncover the “designer” (played by Kyle Mooney) who made the decision that would plague his days.

In this new sketch, Mooney returns, but this time, he isn’t there to antagonize Gosling’s character but instead brings him peace. After realizing that the new “Avatar” logo is indeed still using the papyrus font (only bold now), Gosling tracks down the designer again and confronts him at a celebration of his career. In their big confrontation, Gosling reveals his name, Johnathan Wingdings, son of the creator of the even more insufferable font, wingdings. And thus the mystery is unraveled.

