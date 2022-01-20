Pamela Anderson splits from husband Dan Hayhurst after 1 year

Pamela Anderson is ending her latest marriage.

The Baywatch star, 54, has split from her bodyguard husband Dan Hayhurst, according to multiple reports. The pair were married on Christmas Eve 2020.

A source close to the couple told Rolling Stone that the "pandemic whirlwind" petered out, adding that Anderson "loves as authentically as she lives."

Us Weekly reports that the "spark has faded" and they hadn't "been getting along" after rushing into the marriage.

Pamela Anderson's latest marriage is ending. (Photo: P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

A rep for Anderson has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

Anderson and Hayhurst — whose romance was first confirmed in September 2020 — had been living together at her Vancouver Island, British Columbia, home, which is also where they married. No family or friends were present for the small wedding ceremony. Anderson wore Hunter rain boots under a white vintage wedding dress with a "Princess Diana veil" for the occasion.

Anderson told DailyMailTV that they grew close being together 24/7 during lockdown. "I'm exactly where I need to be," she said, "in the arms of a man who loves me." She felt she had come "full circle" as she and Hayhurst settled into the home once owned by her grandmother and where Anderson's parents were married.

Anderson told People she and Hayhurst planned to renovate the house together and make it home. It wasn't all a big honeymoon, however. Hayhurst’s ex claimed to a tabloid that she was in a five-year relationship with Hayhurst, raising a combined brood of five, when he started working as a handyman on Anderson's property. She said Hayhurst cheated and then left her. Next thing she knew, it was reported that Anderson had married her "bodyguard."

Anderson's marriage was behind her decision to sell the Malibu, Calif., home she owned for two decades. While it was a done deal last summer, in the wake of her latest divorce, she has returned to the posh beach community. She's been been visiting with with her adults sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, from her marriage to Tommy Lee.

That marriage — to the Playboy cover star and the Mötley Crüe bad boy — is the subject of Hulu's upcoming series Pam & Tommy, which premieres Feb. 2. It explores their headline-making, hot and cold relationship in the ’90s and infamous sex tape. It stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the title characters as well as Seth Rogen. Anderson did not participate.

Anderson has been married five times — approximately. After her divorce from Lee, she married Kid Rock, Rick Salomon (twice) and then Jon Peters. The marriage to Peters, a movie producer, was a little murky. They tied the knot in January 2020, but then called it off 12 days later. She later said it was not legal.