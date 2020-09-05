Pamela Anderson says she 'was never legally married' to Jon Peters amid rumors she's dating bodyguard

Pamela Anderson is clearing up speculation about her 12-day “marriage” to Jon Peters: Their union was never legal.

The former Baywatch star took to Twitter on Saturday to clarify media reports about her love life. “Pamela Anderson was never legally married to Jon Peters (life long family friend) no hard feelings - no [Marriage], no Divorce... just a bizarre theatrical lunch - Pamela has a good sense of humor about it,” wrote the 53-year-old actress and activist.

Another tweet read: “Pamela Anderson was never married to Jon Peters - it was just a bizarre lunch ... no ‘marriage’ no ‘divorce’ ...”

In January, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Anderson had married producer Jon Peters in a private Malibu, Calif. ceremony 30 years after meeting at the Playboy Mansion and starting a courtship. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela,” Peters, 75, told the outlet. “She makes me wild— in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

At the time, Anderson shared an old photo of the pair with the caption, “#Pamela Peters” and a heart emoji.





Pamela Anderson was never legally married to Jon Peters (life long family friend)

no hard feelings - no Marraige, no Divorce... just a bizarre theatrical lunch -

Pamela has a good sense of humor about it. https://t.co/KptFVBCaNc — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) September 5, 2020

However weeks later, Anderson announced their split, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to reevaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

The outlet also reported that Anderson and Peters had never filed paperwork for a marriage certificate after the January 20 wedding.

Their relationship soon disintegrated in public— Peters told Page Six that he paid the “broke” star’s debts during their union. “I dropped everything for Pam,” he said, adding that he was engaged to someone else when he agreed to marry Anderson. “She had almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it so I paid it and this is the thanks I get. There’s no fool like an old fool.’’

However, a spokesperson for Anderson told Page Six: “These claims are not only entirely fabricated, they are ludicrous. Despite Mr. Peters’ efforts to elicit a response from Ms. Anderson, she has no comment to provide and wishes him well.”

In May, Anderson appeared optimistic about her future, telling the New York Times that she was open to remarrying. “Absolutely!” she said. “Just one more time. Just one more time, please, God. One more time only. Only!”

Anderson may get her wish, judging by her reported romance — on Friday, a source told People that Anderson is dating her security guard Dan Hayhurst and they’ve “been together for a while.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: