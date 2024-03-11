The Oscar statuette may be gold, but at the Academy Awards after-parties, stars turned out in sheer, silver and sparkles. See the best looks.

The 96th Academy Awards wasn't just a night to honor the best in film; it was also a feast for the eyes when it came to fashion statements.

While the red carpet delivered moments of glamour, the party continued into the wee hours as A-listers mixed and mingled long after the telecast ended.

There was plenty to celebrate. Emma Stone won her second Best Actress Oscar for her role in Poor Things, following a win in 2017 for La La Land. There were a number of first-time winners as well: Da'Vine Joy Randolph won Best Supporting Actress for her work in The Holdovers. Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. won their first Oscars for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively, for their roles in Oppenheimer. The film earned seven Academy Awards Sunday night, including Best Picture and Best Director.

At the after-parties, the fashion was as fun and festive as the awards show itself. From sparkly sequins to sheer dresses, see how stars changed up their looks.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

In a strapless black dress with sheer mesh panels and matching opera gloves, Da'Vine Joy Randolph brought her Oscar to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Emma Stone

Following a slight wardrobe malfunction during the awards ceremony, Oscar winner Emma Stone changed into a silver-toned Louis Vuitton dress with a semi-sheer overlay. The dress had metallic mirror accents that really sparkled.

Emma Stone. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Quinta Brunson

The Abbott Elementary star shined in a Marc Bouwer gown with sheer fabric and dazzling silver beading, according to Women's Wear Daily. She topped it off with a high slip and Simon G. Jewelry.

Quinta Brunson. (Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)

Diane Kruger

The actress wore a silver beaded Givenchy dress with a black accessory that swooped below her shoulders and wrapped around her chest.

Diane Kruger. (Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen

The model wore an Oscar de la Renta dress featuring sheer fabric and unique floral detailing that extended to her ankles.

Chrissy Teigen. (Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)

Jessica Alba

The Honest Company co-founder and star drew attention in a plunging, crystal-embellished dress by Tamara Ralph, Women's Wear Daily reported.

Jessica Alba. (Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)

Demi Lovato

The singer turned heads in a strapless sultry Sophie Couture black dress.

Demi Lovato. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

America Ferrera

Best Supporting Actress nominee America Ferrera switched from a hot pink Versace chain mail dress to a sparkly red blazer dress for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

America Ferrera. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Paris Jackson

The 25-year-old model and daughter of the late Michael Jackson left little to the imagination at the Elton John AIDS Foundation party in West Hollywood, Calif. Jackson went braless beneath a sheer black gown with daring slits on both sides of her legs that cut all the way to the hip.

Paris Jackson. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Usher

The star showed up at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a loose-fitting silver sequined top with a deep V-neck that fell short of exposing his belly button.

Usher. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Heidi Klum

The supermodel was effervescent in a Valdrin Sahiti gown with a sheer skirt at the Elton John Oscars party. The intricate beading created a dramatic silhouette, which she elevated with jewels by Lorraine Schwartz and shoes by Alevì Milano, according to Women's Wear Daily.

Heidi Klum. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Meg Ryan

The rom-com queen wore a blush gown with gold and silver embroidery.

Meg Ryan. (Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Hurley

The actress shined bright in a glittering gold gown.

Elizabeth Hurley. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Lupita Nyong'o

The 2014 Oscar winner was majestic in a strapless sequined dress. Delicate locs were woven into her hair, creating a halo effect around the crown of her head. According to Vogue, the dress is from the Armani Privé spring 2023 collection.

Lupita Nyong'o. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Paris Hilton

Who needs diamonds when you have rhinestones? Hilton showed off her legs under a sheer skirt that was covered with vertical rows of beads and rhinestones. She complemented the outfit with a set of pointy silver heels and a thick necklace with rhinestones.

Paris Hilton. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Lindsay Lohan

All eyes were on the Mean Girls star in a silver fringed Balenciaga dress.

Lindsay Lohan. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lawrence

The 2013 Oscar winner was angelic in a cream-colored sheer dress with floral detailing from the Givenchy Haute Couture fall 1996 collection, according to Vogue.

Jennifer Lawrence. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Minnie Driver

Talk about a golden statue! Minnie Driver wore a gold sequined dress designed by Emilia Wickstead, with her hair pulled back to show off a pair of sparkly earrings.

Minnie Driver. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kerry Washington

The Scandal star wore a black Giambattista Valli Haute Couture ball gown accentuated with black tulle.

Kerry Washington. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Sandra Oh

The Killing Eve star was the epitome of style in a two-tone sequined gown by Naeem Khan, which she paired with gold accessories.

Sandra Oh. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)