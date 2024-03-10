Oscars 2024: See what the stars are wearing on the red carpet to celebrate Hollywood's biggest night

Vanessa Hudgens on the red carpet at the 96th Academy Awards. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Lights! Camera! Fashion!

The Oscars are known for bringing out Hollywood’s biggest and brightest to celebrate achievements in film. Before entering the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, nominees and attendees at the 96th Academy Awards show off their Sunday best on the red carpet. As the Oscars are the culmination of awards season, expect that celebrities are styled and dressed to the nines.

Jimmy Kimmel is emceeing the Oscars for the fourth time. Ryan Gosling, Zendaya, Matthew McConaughey, Nicolas Cage, Al Pacino, Jennifer Lawrence, Dwayne Johnson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh are among the night’s presenters.

Here are some notable looks from the red carpet.

Vanessa Hudgens

The High School Musical star announced her pregnancy while co-hosting ABC’s Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live! This is her first child with her husband, baseball player Cole Tucker.

Vanessa Hudgens on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Laverne Cox

The Live from E! Red Carpet host was one of the first to walk the Oscars red carpet this year. She’s wearing a 1986 Mugler design, according to her Instagram story.

Laverne Cox. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Dominic Sessa

Dominic Sessa, who made his big-screen debut in The Holdovers, poses alongside an oversized Oscars statuette.

Dominic Sessa. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Brittany Snow

The Pitch Perfect alum, who starred in the Academy Award-nominated live action short film Red, White and Blue, stuns in a bright yellow strapless gown.

Brittany Snow. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Liza Koshy

Liza Koshy, a former YouTuber who recently starred in Netlix’s Players, took a bit of a tumble on the red carpet. She quickly resumed posing in a crimson mermaid gown with rosettes adorning her shoulders.

Liza Koshy. (Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)