Oscars 2022 red carpet: Jessica Chastain, Lily James, Laverne Cox and more

The Oscars began with a bang Sunday as Lily James, Wesley Snipes, Jamie Lee Curtis and more of the biggest stars in Hollywood filed into the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.
Inside, they hobnobbed and celebrated the year's critically lauded films, including the Jane Campion-directed western The Power of the Dog, which had an impressive 12 nominations going into the night, and Dune, the sci-fi hit that had 10 nods of its own, at the 94th Academy Awards. In a ceremony presided over by actress Regina Hall and comedians Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, they also saluted the night's other big nominees: CODA, King Richard, Belfast, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley and West Side Story.
But the pre-show outside was all about the fashion — the glittery dresses, the snazzy suits and everything in between. They stunned in dresses that famous designers, in many cases, created just for them, and added carefully chosen accessories. Their elaborate hair and makeup only added to the drama.
Here's a look at what they wore:
Jessica Chastain
The nominee for her starring role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye was giving serious mermaid vibes in a shimmering gown from Gucci.
Nicole Kidman
Kidman, who was nominated for Best Actress for playing Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, wore an Armani dress in a shade created just for her.
Lily James
The Pam and Tommy star was pretty in a pink gown from Versace.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Curtis, who was scheduled to present one of the coveted trophies, sparkled in a navy turtleneck gown designed by Stella McCartney.
Wesley Snipes
Who said men have to be stuck in the standard black and white? Snipes, one of the night's presenters, went all out in burgundy.
Laverne Cox
The Inventing Anna actress, who worked as a red carpet correspondent for E!'s coverage of the night's festivities, wore a strapless black number with a gray train draped over her shoulders.
The 94th Academy Awards got underway Sunday off-camera, with the first eight awards on the night being handed out at the Dolby Theatre before the start of the broadcast. Presenters Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin announced the winners, whose speeches will be edited into the broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. It was likely to be the first of several awards for Denis Villeneuve's science-fiction epic, which is favored to win in many of the technical categories.
