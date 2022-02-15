Oscars 2022 hosts confirmed as Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall

It's official: Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall will be hosting the 2022 Academy Awards.

The rumors were true. The trio will emcee the March 27 ceremony, it was revealed on Tuesday's Good Morning America.

It's been 35 years since the show had three hosts. It's the first time that three women are hosting.

Schumer took part in the announcement on GMA. In a video, the comedian, writer and actress quipped, "I'm not sure who thought this was a good idea, but I am hosting the Oscars along with my good friend Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. I better go watch some movies."

Sykes, like Schumer, is a comedian and actress. Hall is an actress.

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall will host the 2022 Oscars. It's the first time three women have hosted the show. (Screenshot: Getty Images)

The Oscars has been without a host since Jimmy Kimmel helmed the show in 2018. Though technically Kevin Hart was supposed to host in 2019, we remember how that played out.

According to Variety, Jon Hamm was also in final talks for this year's hosting gig but conversations ended over the weekend. Last month, other potential groups were floated like Saturday Night Live alums Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Only Murders in the Building stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short and Spider-Man and real-life pair Tom Holland and Zendaya.

With this power trio — who all have past awards show hosting experience — they are hoping to improve the ratings, which were disastrous in 2021. The so-called "pandemic Oscars" plummeted to an all-time low of about 10 million people tuning in.

Despite the pandemic, Oscar attendees will not have to provide proof of COVID vaccination for the show, which returns to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. However, attendees will be tested prior and unvaccinated guests have additional and more stringent testing requirements.

The 2022 Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 27, on ABC.