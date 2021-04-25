Oscars 2021: Stars arrive in style on the red carpet at Union Station

Marques Harper
·2 min read
Alan S. Kim, left, and Vicky Kim arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Alan S. Kim, left, in Thom Browne and producer Christina Oh arrive at the Oscars at Union Station in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

After an awards season that started off with luxe loungewear seen from stars’ homes and hotel rooms around the world, we’re ending the journey with the Oscars on Sunday — and, in what might seem like a return to normalcy this pandemic year, there's a red carpet.

This time, the star-studded 93rd Academy Awards is happening at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, not the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood.

We’ll be updating this red-carpet photo gallery as the evening goes on and the stars, guests and nominees arrive. We're curious to see what looks Andra Day, Viola Davis, Olivia Colman, Riz Ahmed, Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya will wear. (Whom do you hope to see and win the red carpet?)

We're expecting this awards show to be a return to formal Hollywood glitz and glamour. The Academy Awards will begin at 5 p.m. Pacific on ABC.

Steven Yeun and Joana Pak arrive at the Oscars.
Steven Yeun in a custom Gucci three-piece suit and Joana Pak arrive at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)
Lil Rel Howery arrives at the Oscars in a black shirt and bow tie and purple jacket.
Lil Rel Howery in a Zenga tuxedo with a deep-purple velvet jacket arrives at the Oscars at Union Station in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)
Paul Raci in a black outfit and Liz Hanley Raci in a blue gown with train at the Oscars.
Actor Paul Raci and Liz Hanley Raci arrive at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)
Martin Desmond Roe, left, and Travon Free in yellow and black suits on the red carpet.
Martin Desmond Roe, left, and Travon Free arrive at the Oscars on Sunday. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)
Paul Raci extends his painted pointer and pinkie fingers up with the rest of his hands in a fist.
Paul Raci, an Oscar nominee for supporting actor in "Sound of Metal," shows off his painted nails on the red carpet. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)
Colman Domingo arrives at the Oscars in a bright dark pink suit and shirt.
Colman Domingo in a bright-pink Atelier Versace suit arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)
Diane Warren in a Valentino suit with a sparkly turtleneck arrives at the Oscars.
Diane Warren in a Valentino suit with a sparkly turtleneck arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)
Tiara Thomas arrives at the Oscars.
Tiara Thomas in a Jovana Louis look arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)
Lee Isaac Chung and Valerie Chung arrive at the Oscars.
Lee Isaac Chung of "Minari" and Valerie Chung arrive at the Oscars on Sunday at Union Station. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)
Emerald Fennell arrives at the Oscars.
Emerald Fennell arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)
Jesse Collins, left, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh arrive at the Oscars.
Jesse Collins, left, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh arrive at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)
Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson.
Wearing a Brioni suit and a Panthère de Cartier ring, Leslie Odom Jr. arrives at the Oscars with wife Nicolette Robinson. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)
Ashley Fox wears arrives at the Oscars.
Ashley Fox arrives at the Oscars on Sunday. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)
Youn Yuh-jung, left, and Han Ye-ri arrive at the Oscars.
Youn Yuh-jung, left, and Han Ye-ri arrive at the Oscars on Sunday at Union Station in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

More fashion

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

