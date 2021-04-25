Oscars 2021: Stars arrive in style on the red carpet at Union Station
After an awards season that started off with luxe loungewear seen from stars’ homes and hotel rooms around the world, we’re ending the journey with the Oscars on Sunday — and, in what might seem like a return to normalcy this pandemic year, there's a red carpet.
This time, the star-studded 93rd Academy Awards is happening at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, not the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood.
We’ll be updating this red-carpet photo gallery as the evening goes on and the stars, guests and nominees arrive. We're curious to see what looks Andra Day, Viola Davis, Olivia Colman, Riz Ahmed, Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya will wear. (Whom do you hope to see and win the red carpet?)
We're expecting this awards show to be a return to formal Hollywood glitz and glamour. The Academy Awards will begin at 5 p.m. Pacific on ABC.
Andra Day is hosting a COVID-safe Oscar afterparty. The singer-actor, who is nominated for a best actress statuette for her work as Billie Holiday in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” will hold court after the Academy Awards at Spring Place LA, a private members-only club in Beverly Hills. Director Lee Daniels and co-stars Trevante […]
Let the glamour flow! The 2021 awards season wraps up on the Oscars red carpet with a final chance for the Hollywood elite to deliver their fashion prowess. The undefined dress code leaves the door wide open for a spectrum of looks that could speak to the escapism of high fashion or the relaxed trends that have emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because the Academy Awards is an […]
Yes, there is a red carpet — and yes, you can watch and stream it It may be later than usual in terms of timing, but having an Oscars ceremony with a red carpet feels like we’re getting back a little bit of normalcy. So how can you watch and stream that red carpet to see all the hottest looks that aren’t on Zoom before the ceremony takes place on Sunday, April 25th? Read on to find out. As usual, E! is the go-to for all Oscar 2021 related content. E!’s Giuliana Rancic will kick off red carpet coverage starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on April 25th. Throughout the day, she’ll be joined by a mix of stars and panelist guest hosts including “Queer Eye” cast member Karamo, “Nightly Pop” co-host Nina Parker, celebrity stylist Bad Goreski, Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley, and E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi. “Live from E! Oscars 2021” starts at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT and that’s where all the good red carpet stuff comes in. Viewers can easily follow along on E’s Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, for a live stream from the Roosevelt Hotel. At 5:40 p.m. ET/2:40 p.m. PT, fans can also tune into Twitter for a second live stream coverage with “Live From E! Steam” on @ENews, eonline.com and the E! news app, hosted by Rosci Diaz and Naz Perez. Also Read: Oscars Producers Hint at How Masks and Satellite Hookups Will Make a Different Kind of Awards Show You can also stream E! whenever you want via NBC.com or the NBC app, though you’ll need a cable login to watch that. Also as usual, ABC–the Oscars’ home base–will also have it’s own red carpet coverage starting with a pre-show at 6:30 p.m. ET hosted by Ariana DeBose and Lil Rel Howery that you can watch on the network. If you want an easier way to watch the carpet, “People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Hollywood’s Biggest Night,” which airs from 5:30 p.m. ET – 6:30 p.m. ET, provides a lot of streaming opportunities through Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or the PeopleTV app. The ABC channel stream is also streamable from ABC.com or the ABC app, which requires a valid cable login. Also Read: Why Oscars Remain Big Money for ABC Despite Expected Record-Low Audience For obvious reasons, the red carpet will be a much more scaled back event this year–so don’t expect a huge gathering with lots of press interviews like we’re all used to. But there will definitely be some fashion moments to take note of and if the night brings even a little bit of award show magic back into our life, we can’t complain. Read original story How to Watch the 2021 Oscars Red Carpet At TheWrap