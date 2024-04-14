Olivier Awards red carpet: David Tennant, Sarah Snook and Nicole Scherzinger among stars

David Tennant scored his third Olivier nomination for his performance in Macbeth at the Donmar Warehouse [Getty Images]

The biggest names in British theatre walked the red carpet on Sunday, as the Olivier Awards took place at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Sunset Boulevard, Guys & Dolls, Dear England, A Little Life and Stranger Things are among the nominees at the ceremony, which is the most prestigious event in UK theatre.

Here's a selection of photos from the red carpet (which actually wasn't red, but green):

US singer Nicole Scherzinger is nominated for her performance in Sunset Boulevard [Getty Images]

Happy Valley star James Norton is nominated for his performance in the stage adaptation of Hanya Yanagihara's novel A Little Life [Getty Images]

Sophie Okonedo is nominated as best actress for her performance in Medea [Getty Images]

US actor Myles Frost plays Michael Jackson in MJ: The Musical, which recently opened in London's West End [Getty Images]

Cara Delevingne is currently starring in the West End production of Cabaret [Getty Images]

RuPaul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage previously appeared in the West End production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie [Reuters]

West End legend Beverley Knight is currently starring in the stage production of Sister Act [Getty Images]

The Morning Show star Billy Crudup is currently starring in a one-man show in the West End [Getty Images]

Seeta Patel's adaptation of The Rite Of Spring at Sadler's Wells is nominated for best new dance production [Getty Images]

British actor Joseph Fiennes is nominated for playing England manager Gareth Southgate in Dear England [Getty Images]

The cast and crew of Bluey's Big Play, which is nominated for best family show [Getty Images]

Dutch actor and singer Celinde Schoenmaker appears in the Bridge Theatre's production of Guys & Dolls [Getty Images]

Actress Amy Trigg is nominated for her performance in critically acclaimed musical The Little Big Things [Getty Images]

Succession star Sarah Snook is nominated for starring in a one-woman production of The Picture of Dorian Gray [Getty Images]

The Hills Of California, written by Jez Butterworth, is nominated for best new play [Getty Images]

Actress Sheridan Smith is currently starring in Opening Night, which has just announced it will be finishing its run two months early [Getty Images]

Dame Arlene Phillips is nominated for best theatre choreographer for her work on Guys & Dolls [Getty Images]

Former X Factor winner Joe McElderry recently appeared in a Panto version of Pinocchio at the Royal Theatre Newcastle [PA Media]

Actresses (L-R) Janie Dee, Bonnie Langford and Joanna Riding posed together on the green carpet [Getty Images]

Guys & Dolls star Marisha Wallace found out about her Olivier nomination when she was in Celebrity Big Brother [Getty Images]

