Olivia Rodrigo Performs ‘Bathwater’ With No Doubt At Coachella

A day after Lana Del Rey welcomed surprise guests Billie Eilish, Jack Antonoff and Jon Batiste during her Coachella festival headlining set, the reunited No Doubt got into the act by inviting Olivia Rodrigo to join them midway through their 80-minute set. Wearing a I Love ND tank top, Rodrigo and Gwen Stefani traded vocals “Bathwater,” which is off 2000’s Return of Saturn. It was the first Coachella appearance by No Doubt and Rodrigo, respectively.

The Stefani-led group had not performed together since September 2015, at the KAABOO Festival near San Diego. Rodrigo, who covered “Just a Girl” throughout her 2022 live shows, just wrapped the first North American leg of her GUTS world tour, which resumes April 30 in Dublin.

OLIVIA RODRIGO AND NO DOUBT PERFORMING BATH WATER IS SO ICONIC pic.twitter.com/4jFkRuwcFS — (@liviesthinker) April 14, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo and Gwen Stefani during No Doubt’s set. #Coachella



pic.twitter.com/UH6G1E5Kof — Rodrigo Times (@RodrigoTimes) April 14, 2024

She also may have inadvertently tipped her hand about the collaboration in quotes she gave Nylon for a new Stefani cover story, saying, “Gwen’s ability to evolve and explore different styles of music, songwriting and aesthetic while still remaining true to herself is incredibly inspiring. To me, she’s a prime example of an artist who defies stereotypes and preconceived boundaries and just makes stuff that she thinks is cool. If that’s not a true artist, I don’t know what is.”

It’s unknown if No Doubt will play any other shows in the wake of Coachella, but Stefani has a handful of solo dates on tap this spring and summer, including a May 4 appearance at the Lovers and Friends festival in Las Vegas.

