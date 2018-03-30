Now you can bet on who bit Beyoncé: The list of suspects

“Who bit Beyoncé?” is quickly becoming the “Who shot J.R.?” of 2018.
The mystery began when Tiffany Haddish revealed the incident in an interview with GQ. “There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest,” Haddish said, keeping the biter’s identity to herself. “She bit Beyoncé in the face.”
Now celebrities are piping up to declare their innocence — or in Sarah Michelle Gellar’s case, volunteer their guilt. Publicists for Kathy Bates, Julie Andrews, and other actresses who most likely weren’t even near Beyoncé when the incident happened are fielding calls. American Crime Story creator Ryan Murphy is joking that his next season will focus on it. And Las Vegas online bookmaker Bravada has placed odds on eight famous women whose names have come up in the discussion.
Here are those suspects, along with a few others whose names have been floated:
Sanaa Lathan: 2/3
Online sleuths quickly determined that the alleged biting happened at the after-party for a Jay-Z concert in Inglewood, Calif., on Dec. 21. Lathan, one of the many celebs in attendance, became a prime suspect through a process of elimination and also because of a tip Vulture received from a reader who said that Haddish had told the Beyoncé story in one of her stand-up comedy shows in Jacksonville, Fla., in which Haddish noted the biter was someone who had dated musician French Montana. Lathan said she “hung out for a minute” with Montana on a March 2017 episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. TMZ reported its sources said Lathan had, in fact, given the Queen Bey a “playful and noninvasive” bite.
Lathan proclaimed her innocence in a tweet.
Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite
— Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018
Sara Foster: 3/1
The former 90210 actress has come up because, well, she’s an actress who was there that night. She shot down the idea that she was the biter in a funny Instagram post, which made an interesting point.
Lena Dunham: 6/1
In a tweet, Dunham poked fun at her reputation as an outspoken woman, one who might even bite a superstar. But there’s really no evidence that she was involved in the encounter. She also seems like the type who would admit to it if she had been.
As the patron saint of “She would do that…”
I didn’t.
— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) March 28, 2018
Rihanna: 15/2
People have pitted Rihanna, Jay-Z’s protégé, against his wife for years, so it’s no surprise the “Love on the Brain” songstress ended up on this list. Yes, she was at Jay-Z’s concert that night. But, as W noted, she’s first and foremost a singer, so she’s not really someone Haddish would’ve described as “this actress.”
Gwyneth Paltrow: 30/1
Paltrow, on the other hand, is best known as an actress, Oscar and all. She’s also known as a close friend of Beyoncé, so it’s not that surprising that some people suspect her of doing the biting. However, Chrissy Teigen — who insists she knows the identity of the biter — quieted any suspicion the Goop queen had turned mean.
no I love her!
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018
Queen Latifah: 30/1
Like Rihanna, Latifah probably wouldn’t be referred to as “this actress.” As W also suggested, the biting story probably would have come out immediately if another person with such a high profile had been involved.
Taraji P. Henson: 30/1
The Empire star’s name was taken off the table by Haddish herself.
No it wasn’t
— Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 26, 2018
Chrissy Teigen: 33/1
Maybe because Teigen has been obsessed with the story, Vegas gamblers have an inkling that she might be the bad guy. This would be a twist, because Teigen claimed on Twitter that she knew who the biter was, then said she’d learned it was actually someone else. She still hasn’t revealed who it was, obviously, but we know it’s someone she likes. We might never know more, at least from her.
My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I’VE SAID TOO MUCH
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018
I AM NEVER TELLING I’m scared I’ve said too much KNOWLEDGE IS A CURSE!
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018
Sarah Michelle Gellar
No one suspected the former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star — though maybe we should’ve, since she played a vampire for six years — but she threw her own name onto the pile of suspects.
Helen Hunt
Hunt volunteered her innocence on Thursday’s edition of The Late Late Show, as she and host James Corden looked into the case. “At this point, there are only two worlds that exist,” Hunt said. “The world before March 26, 2018, and the world after March 26, 2018. Or, whenever you saw the story trending on Twitter.”
Now, if Hunt does ever bite Beyoncé in the face, she will primarily be identified as one of our great thinkers.
