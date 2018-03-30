Now you can bet on who bit Beyoncé: The list of suspects

“Who bit Beyoncé?” is quickly becoming the “Who shot J.R.?” of 2018.

The mystery began when Tiffany Haddish revealed the incident in an interview with GQ. “There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest,” Haddish said, keeping the biter’s identity to herself. “She bit Beyoncé in the face.”

Now celebrities are piping up to declare their innocence — or in Sarah Michelle Gellar’s case, volunteer their guilt. Publicists for Kathy Bates, Julie Andrews, and other actresses who most likely weren’t even near Beyoncé when the incident happened are fielding calls. American Crime Story creator Ryan Murphy is joking that his next season will focus on it. And Las Vegas online bookmaker Bravada has placed odds on eight famous women whose names have come up in the discussion.

Here are those suspects, along with a few others whose names have been floated:

Sanaa Lathan: 2/3

Sanaa Lathan is at the top of the list of biting suspects. (Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for W magazine)

Online sleuths quickly determined that the alleged biting happened at the after-party for a Jay-Z concert in Inglewood, Calif., on Dec. 21. Lathan, one of the many celebs in attendance, became a prime suspect through a process of elimination and also because of a tip Vulture received from a reader who said that Haddish had told the Beyoncé story in one of her stand-up comedy shows in Jacksonville, Fla., in which Haddish noted the biter was someone who had dated musician French Montana. Lathan said she “hung out for a minute” with Montana on a March 2017 episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. TMZ reported its sources said Lathan had, in fact, given the Queen Bey a “playful and noninvasive” bite.

Lathan proclaimed her innocence in a tweet.

Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018

Sara Foster: 3/1

Sara Foster said she did not bite Beyoncé. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)

The former 90210 actress has come up because, well, she’s an actress who was there that night. She shot down the idea that she was the biter in a funny Instagram post, which made an interesting point.

Lena Dunham: 6/1