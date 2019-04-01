Nipsey Hussle likely killed over personal, not gang related motive: Report

Nipsey Hussle was likely gunned down by someone he knew, sources inside the LAPD tell the Los Angeles Times. Detectives reportedly believe the motive is personal rather than that of a larger gang feud, although they believe the gunman has gang ties. It has been speculated the fatal shooting was gang related as the rapper had spoken of his affiliation with the Rollin’ 60s Crips.

Hussle, real name Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was killed on Sunday afternoon after being shot outside his South Los Angeles clothing store, Marathon Clothing. He was 33. The murder came weeks after the activist’s only studio album, Victory Lap, was up for Best Rap Album at the 61st Grammy Awards.

Thirty minutes before the shooting, the Los Angeles born rapper tweeted about having “strong enemies.”

Having strong enemies is a blessing. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019

A law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation told the The Times that Hussle was shot by a young African-American man who opened fire at close range and then ran to a waiting getaway car. TMZ obtained surveillance footage that appears to show the suspect.

The L.A. County Coroner’s Office confirmed on Monday that Hussle died of gunshot wounds to the head and torso. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The “Racks in the Middle” rapper was supposed to meet Monday with LAPD Chief Michel Moore and Commissioner Steve Soboroff “to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids,” according to Soboroff. Hussle was widely known for his work around the community and giving back to South Los Angeles.

In interviews, Hussle did not hide the fact he joined the Rollin’ 60s gang as a teenager.

“We dealt with death, with murder,” he later told The Times in 2018. “It was like living in a war zone, where people die on these blocks and everybody is a little bit immune to it. I guess they call it post-traumatic stress, when you have people that have been at war for such a long time. I think L.A. suffers from that because it’s not normal yet we embrace it like it is after awhile.”

Moore held a meeting Monday at the Watts Civic Center and vowed to bring Hussle’s assailants to justice, calling the circumstances tragic. “Throughout the years as he fostered success in his music career … he chose, rather than to leave … to come back and reinvest. And to reinvest and try to address the various underpinnings that fostered this environment,” he declared.

Community leaders have urged people to come forward with information and not retaliate.

“Violent retaliation for this event will not be tolerated,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said, per The Times. “Our communities have lost too many young men and bright futures to the scourge of gun violence. For healing to occur, even from this terrible incident, justice must be sought through legal means, and community peace must be found.”





