David Blaine reportedly under investigation by NYPD for sexual assault

Magician David Blaine speaks onstage during the Onward18 Conference on October 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Onward18)

David Blaine is reportedly under investigation by the NYPD over claims he sexually assaulted at least two women. A senior official told The Daily Beast that detectives with the Special Victims Unit recently took statements from two alleged victims. The New York Post also confirmed the investigation.

The NYPD wouldn’t comment specifically on the case when reached by Yahoo Entertainment, but Sergeant Jessica McRorie said in a statement: “The NYPD takes sexual assault and rape cases extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors.”

Yahoo Entertainment reached out Blaine’s publicist for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

According to The Daily Beast report, at least one of the accusations may fall outside the statute of limitations as a woman alleged the incident took place in 1998. She apparently told detectives she was sexually assaulted by the famous magician inside his Manhattan apartment, according to a person familiar with her complaint.

Blaine, 45, told The Daily Beast he has no comment and he has not been approached by police. He has not been charged with a crime.

The magician, who has wowed stars like Harrison Ford, Drake and Will Smith, has been accused of sexual misconduct before. In 2017, Blaine denied model Natasha Prince’s claims that he raped her at a private home in London in 2004 when she was 21.

“My client vehemently denies that he raped or sexually assaulted any woman, ever, and he specifically denies raping a woman in 2004,” Blaine’s attorney said in a statement at the time. “If, in fact, there is any police investigation, my client will fully cooperate because he has nothing to hide.”

The allegation was reported to police, but Scotland Yard took no further action after investigating the allegation.

Blaine is currently gearing up for his U.K. and Ireland tour, set to kick off in June.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.