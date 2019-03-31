Jim Carrey's latest political drawing angers Benito Mussolini’s granddaughter

Actor and Executive Producer Jim Carrey arrives for the premiere of Showtime’s ‘Kidding’ on September 5, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

Jim Carrey is known to ruffle feathers with his political artwork and his latest piece has drawn the ire of Alessandra Mussolini, granddaughter of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

On Saturday, the 57-year-old Kidding actor shared his drawing of Benito Mussolini hanging upside-down beside his mistress in an attempt to warn people about the dangers of fascism. (Carrey has said before he believes the United States is on the verge fascism under President Trump‘s leadership.)

If you’re wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta. pic.twitter.com/uc2wZl0YBu — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 30, 2019

Benito Mussolini and Claretta Petacci were captured and executed in 1945 by the Italian resistance movement. Their bodies were hung in a public square. Alessandra, an Italian politician and avid Trump supporter, fired back at Carrey in a series of tweets.

Hi @JimCarrey now draw this for us pic.twitter.com/tDZ9RB1WLm — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

Mussolini’s granddaughter also called the actor’s political “attacks” nothing more than “dirty paper.”

President @realDonaldTrump doesn’t have to worry about poor @JimCarrey politica attacks; his drawings are only dirty paper — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

She then went back to retweeting a few messages from President Trump.

Everybody is asking how the phony and fraudulent investigation of the No Collusion, No Obstruction Trump Campaign began. We need to know for future generations to understand. This Hoax should never be allowed to happen to another President or Administration again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2019

“Outrageous, it’s the Adam Schiff problem. People abusing the access to classified data to then go out in public and make allegations that didn’t prove to be true. You look at a decision to essentially investigate a political rival. Who made it?” James Freeman, @WSJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2019

Carrey has made it clear through his artwork and public statements how he feels about the president and Trump’s administration.

Wow! How could I be so wrong abt this President?! The fact tht Barr let him skate on OBSTRUCTION, even after confessing on NATIONAL TV, proves Potus is 100% above reproach! Orrrrr…he, like Gotti, slipped the noose again.

So today we eat crow. Trump’s goose will be slow-cooked. pic.twitter.com/BT2vyhHD3R — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 25, 2019

Innocent people are now being slaughtered, families ruined and childrens’ lives destroyed. All in his name. If the Craven Republican Senate allows this vile miscreant to continue encouraging devisiveness, the “Trump Presidency” will become an EXTINCTION LEVEL EVENT. pic.twitter.com/RW4cHF0WDq — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2019

Shameless lies. Endless indictments. The rise of racist hate groups. Kidnapped children. Contempt for rule of law – and quite possibly TREASON. Let’s end this ill-wind that’s blowing America off-balance and turning us against each other. VOTE DEMOCRAT! pic.twitter.com/Pqm6CcTOHR — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 6, 2018

The actor-turned-artist has not yet responded directly to Mussolini.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.