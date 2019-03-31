    Jim Carrey's latest political drawing angers Benito Mussolini’s granddaughter

    Actor and Executive Producer Jim Carrey arrives for the premiere of Showtime’s ‘Kidding’ on September 5, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

    Jim Carrey is known to ruffle feathers with his political artwork and his latest piece has drawn the ire of Alessandra Mussolini, granddaughter of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

    On Saturday, the 57-year-old Kidding actor shared his drawing of Benito Mussolini hanging upside-down beside his mistress in an attempt to warn people about the dangers of fascism. (Carrey has said before he believes the United States is on the verge fascism under President Trump‘s leadership.)

    Benito Mussolini and Claretta Petacci were captured and executed in 1945 by the Italian resistance movement. Their bodies were hung in a public square. Alessandra, an Italian politician and avid Trump supporter, fired back at Carrey in a series of tweets.

    Mussolini’s granddaughter also called the actor’s political “attacks” nothing more than “dirty paper.”

    She then went back to retweeting a few messages from President Trump.

    Carrey has made it clear through his artwork and public statements how he feels about the president and Trump’s administration.

    The actor-turned-artist has not yet responded directly to Mussolini.

