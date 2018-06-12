Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Engage in a Bit of PDA at His Cousin's Wedding

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra continue their worldwide romance at Jonas's cousin's wedding in Atlantic City, NJ. See their cute PDA from the ceremony.

Things are getting serious between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. Over the weekend, Jonas brought Chopra as his date to his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and the Quantico star got to meet the entire Jonas clan, minus Joe Jonas who's filming The Voice in Australia.

The duo was spotted looking very stylish as they headed to the ceremony. Chopra, who knows a thing or two about wowing as a wedding guest, chose an eye-catching bright green silk wrap dress that featured a matching neck scarf. She paired the piece with coordinating accessories, including a chain-link purse and sandals.

Meanwhile, Jonas cut quite the figure in a simple navy suit, which he wore with a black button-down shirt and white sneakers.

Jonas and Chopra traveled to the wedding together. They were spotted a day before the ceremony arriving at JFK airport before they made their way to New Jersey.

Neither of the stars have confirmed the relationship outright, but considering how often they've been seen together and their flirty Instagram comments, these two are are favorite unofficial summer couple.