Newly single Mayim Bialik isn't doing so well on Christmas Eve

Mayim Bialik is having a rough Christmas Eve.

The Big Bang Theory actress — who recently split with a boyfriend she never publicly identified — revealed on Instagram Monday she’s “not doing so well” now that she’s “newly single.” (The government shutdown apparently isn’t helping either.)

“But the most pressing issue right now is that my cats — after 2 years together — have started a dominance war that involves urine and feces,” she continued. “Long story short my bed is not able to be slept in and I’m sleeping on my couch.”





Last week, Bialik opened up about “losing love” on her women’s lifestyle website Grok Nation. “You don’t get to know all of the details, and it won’t be featured on the cover (or even in the pages of) a tabloid magazine,” she blogged. “My love story is nothing particularly exceptional. I mean, he was — er, is. I was an exceptional iteration of myself with him. For five years in fact. And now it’s over.”

She continued, “If ever there were a story that should have ended not like this, I feel this might be it. But he has his own will and much as I wish I could control his will, I cannot. And so here we are.”

Bialik said it’s the “worst” to be going through a breakup ahead of Christmas. “There is rarely good timing for a break up,” she admitted. “But most certainly, the worst time is now. In case he is reading this, I’m just meh with this timing. Because say what you will, the holidays are a time to not be recently broken up.”

Bialik added, “Commercials tell me this is the time of year to buy the woman you love expensive jewelry. It’s also when people get proposed to. And I would be lying if I said it didn’t enter my mind that this holiday season might hold a promise of a secure future for me.”

The 43-year-old actress split with her unnamed love ahead of Thanksgiving — so she spent the holiday with her ex-husband, Michael Stone, and his new girlfriend. “It was our first time doing this kind of meal together,” she shared on her website. “I would be lying if I didn’t say I was nervous.” Bialik and Stone have two sons: 13-year-old Miles, and Frederick, 10.

“I want to model for my boys what our family looks like in all of its non-traditionalness,” she wrote in November. “They are the products of me and their dad. It’s important for them to see us working together to make holidays special together.”

Bialik and Stone split in 2012 after nine years of marriage. It’s unclear whether the friendly exes will spend Christmas together too.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: